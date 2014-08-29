Chelsea Clinton exits NBC News

The former first daughter had been reportedly making $600,000 for doing very little actual work.

Some “Friends” fans didn't like Jennifer Aniston”s upset reaction to Jimmy Kimmel”s reunion

They didn”t realize the whole bit was rehearsed and planned, as Kimmel pointed out last night.

Jimmy Kimmel dressed Aaron Paul”s Emmy statues like Run-DMC

Check out the “Run-DMC Emmys.” PLUS: Paul talked to Kimmel about his “Breaking Bad” Scavenger Hunt, and Kimmel dressed Ed Sheeran as Annie.

Miley Cyrus” VMAs date turned himself into Oregon authorities

Check out Jesse Helt's mugshot.

Will Ferrell named the greatest “SNL” cast member of all time

Grantland had been conducting a bracket to find the best cast member, and Ferrell was no doubt the best, trouncing Phil Hartman.

HBO”s “Oliver Kitteridge” gets a Nov. 2 premiere date

Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins star in the miniseries based on Elizabeth Strout”s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Here”s what Penn Jillette looks like with makeup and no facial hair or glasses

“A little creepy?” he tweeted.