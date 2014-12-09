Cheryl Burke trades “Dancing with the Stars” for an NBC variety show

She”ll be one of several stars on a new NBC variety show debuting next year that will feature a “competitive element,” according to People. The show will also allow Burke to perform.

Parents TV Council to CBS: Don”t use “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to promote “NCIS” or “Victoria's Secret Fashion Show”

Following up on its “Charlie Brown” complaint, the conservative watchdog says: “CBS should refrain from airing any promotions of the routinely graphic ‘NCIS' or the always-racy ‘Victoria”s Secret Fashion Show' during the Rudolph broadcast.” PLUS: Jimmy Kimmel mashes up “Rudolph” and Maury Povich.

Chevy Chase says he”s returning to “Community,” Sony says it”s not true

A rep for Sony Pictures Television says Chase, who asserted in a Reddit AMA that he”ll make a “small cameo,” “is not confirmed to appear in Season 6 at this time.”

Comedy Central sets premiere dates for “Workaholics,” “Broad City,” “Kroll Show,” Larry Wilmore

“The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” debuts Jan. 19, while “Workaholics” returns for its 5th season on Jan. 14. “Kroll Show” is back Jan. 13 and “Broad City” kicks off Season 2 starting Jan. 14.

“Scandal,” “Black-ish,” “Orange is the New Black” top NAACP Image Award nominations

“How to Get Away with Murder” and Viola Davis also received nominations.

“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will feature a tie-in to “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”

“You should expect something,” says exec producer Jed Whedon. “'The Avengers' is the big tent that all the franchises play under. Obviously, we”re included in that.”

“Sons of Anarchy” was ultimately a frustrating, wildly uneven show that badly needed editing

“On 'Sons of Anarchy,” less could never be more, because more was busy trying to be morer,” says Alan Sepinwall. “Even the shocks that (creator Kurt) Sutter had deployed so well for so long began to lose their power as he either repeated tricks or tried to expand on them.” PLUS: Let”s remember the good of “Sons” – not the bad, inside 40 of the top final season moments, the 10 bloodiest moments, and check out a “SOA” kill chart.

“The Newroom” recreated Jimmy Kimmel”s 2007 CNN on-air spat with Gawker

Aaron Sorkin actually used lines from Kimmel guest-hosting “Larry King Live” in 2007, in which he scolded then-Gawker editor Emily Gould for publishing a false story about him.

TruTV renews 3 shows including “Friends of the People,” orders a pool shark show and “Santas in the Barn”

The two other shows renewed are “The Carbonaro Effect” and “Fake Off.”

Andy Cohen”s dream reality show: “Michelle Obama and her staff”

“I”d like to see her and her team and what really goes on there,” says the Bravo star. “I think that”s fascinating.”

HBO”s standalone streaming service may launch in April with “Game of Thrones”

There”s also talk of HBO using the company behind MLB.com and WWE Network for its standalone service.

Chris Rock gets Jimmy Fallon to list his Top 5 rappers

They are the Beastie Boys, Jay-Z, Run-D.M.C., Eminem and “Rappin” Duke.”