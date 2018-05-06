The Latest ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Proves Chewbacca Has Always Been A Sore Loser At 3D Chess

#Star Wars
Entertainment Editor
05.06.18

Chewbacca is a sore loser. That’s something that’s been known for over four decades. The lovable wookie has a dark side, and it’s his inability to keep his temper in check when he comes out on the losing end of a friendly competition. As an honorable thief in a galaxy full of scum and villainy, you could say Chewie’s bad sportsmanship is his one, true character flaw. The latest Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer shows that this isn’t a new thing when it comes to Dejarik.

As Han Solo says in A New Hope — wookies are known for pulling people’s arms out of their sockets when they lose. This means the race of tall hairballs with a love for bandoliers always have been and always will be jerks when it comes to gaming. If Chewbacca was in our universe, he’d be the type of guy who would break your controller after getting owned in Smash Bros. but is too scary to demand replacement cash from.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSCHEWBACCAHAN SOLOStar Wars

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 6 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP