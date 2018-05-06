Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Chewbacca is a sore loser. That’s something that’s been known for over four decades. The lovable wookie has a dark side, and it’s his inability to keep his temper in check when he comes out on the losing end of a friendly competition. As an honorable thief in a galaxy full of scum and villainy, you could say Chewie’s bad sportsmanship is his one, true character flaw. The latest Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer shows that this isn’t a new thing when it comes to Dejarik.

As Han Solo says in A New Hope — wookies are known for pulling people’s arms out of their sockets when they lose. This means the race of tall hairballs with a love for bandoliers always have been and always will be jerks when it comes to gaming. If Chewbacca was in our universe, he’d be the type of guy who would break your controller after getting owned in Smash Bros. but is too scary to demand replacement cash from.