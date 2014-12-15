Chicago critics board the ‘Boyhood’ bandwagon

12.15.14

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced 2014 superlatives Monday night and it was “Boyhood” — big shock — coming out on top. Also, in what must have been a heartwarming moment during the announcement dinner, “Life Itself” won Best Documentary.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and the rest of the season's givings at The Circuit.

Best Picture
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay
“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Art Direction/Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography
(tie) “Birdman” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Editing
“Boyhood”

Best Original Score
“Under the Skin”

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Film
“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary
“Life Itself”

Most Promising Performer
Jack O'Connell, “Starred Up” and “Unbroken”

Most Promising Filmmaker
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”

