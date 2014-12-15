Chicago critics board the ‘Boyhood’ bandwagon

The Chicago Film Critics Association announced 2014 superlatives Monday night and it was “Boyhood” — big shock — coming out on top. Also, in what must have been a heartwarming moment during the announcement dinner, “Life Itself” won Best Documentary.

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Art Direction/Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Cinematography

(tie) “Birdman” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Editing

“Boyhood”

Best Original Score

“Under the Skin”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Foreign Film

“Force Majeure”

Best Documentary

“Life Itself”

Most Promising Performer

Jack O'Connell, “Starred Up” and “Unbroken”

Most Promising Filmmaker

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash”