Whoops! Chinese theater accidentally displays fan-made homoerotic ‘Thor’ poster

Look, before you go writing your 50-page slash fiction stories about Thor and Loki getting it on in the palaces of Asgard, remember that they’re step-brothers, okay? The actual Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, however, are completely fair game.

A movie theater in Shanghai mistakenly displayed this totally Photoshopped, fan-made poster for “Thor: The Dark World,” and I’ll bet it made more than a few passersby blush. Tagline pitch: “It took the God of Thunder to make his earth shake.”

(via Uproxx)