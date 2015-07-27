Chloe Bennet goes full ‘Johnson’ for new season of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

Five days ago, Chloe Bennet took to Instagram to share the news: her long locks were being shorn in preparation for the new season “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Now that Skye is officially Daisy Johnson, it was time to look the part.

The #daisyjohnson transformation is beginning. ???????? #AgentsofSHIELD @clarisshair A video posted by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet4) on Jul 21, 2015 at 1:02pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Yet the video ended before a single hair was trimmed. Days passed without a word. How short would Marvel have Bennet go? Should fans expect Johnson”s trademark pixie cut? Or would they compromise on something less drastic?

Today, we get our answer: Compromise is the name of the game!

???????? season 3 here we come #daisyjohnson #AgentsofSHIELD A photo posted by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet4) on Jul 27, 2015 at 9:51am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Haircut by my clarbear. @clarisshair A photo posted by Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet4) on Jul 27, 2015 at 10:44am PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The two photos show off Bennet”s new bob, which looks to be slightly angled, making it a softer version of Evangeline Lilly”s bob in “Ant-Man.”

In an interview with People Magazine about her new look for Season Three, Bennet admitted she was nervous about taking the plunge:

“It was crazy. I cried a little bit, to be honest, and definitely had some anxiety,” she says. “I should have brought tequila with me. 100 percent.”

Season Three of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns this fall to ABC.