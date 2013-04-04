Chloe Grace Moretz gets in touch with her powers in the new ‘Carrie’ trailer

When I first heard about the casting for Kimberly Pierce’s “Carrie,” I thought she was making a mistake.
Don’t get me wrong. I think Chloe Grace Moretz is very talented. The problem seemed to me to be that Moretz is someone who projects a self-confidence and a natural strength that makes her a tough fit for Carrie White, who is so insecure she’s practically transparent. In the movie “Let Me In,” it is young Kodi Smit-McPhee who plays the weak one, and Moretz is the stronger friend who teaches him how to take some control over his life. As Hit Girl, Moretz is a deadly little whirling dervish, afraid of nothing.
When I was on the set of “Kick-Ass 2” in November of last year, Moretz had just come off of this experience, and she was still mulling over the experience. She is almost always accompanied by her brother Trevor, her acting coach, and her mother, and the two of them talked candidly with me about how hard a project “Carrie” turned out to be and what an emotional experience it was. They seemed to feel that it was a very difficult thing to get right, and that Kimberly Pierce had, at the very least, a clear idea of why she wanted to tell the story again and how that story might be relevant to kids dealing with a modern type of bullying.
In the end, “Carrie” is a power fantasy. It’s a story about someone who is ignored and mistreated until they can no longer hold in the anger and the pain, and considering what’s happened in our schools in the 40 or so years since the first film came out, these are definitely ideas that are still worth discussing. It is horrible and sad and inexcusable every time someone lashes out and uses violence to settle scores, but we can’t pretend that we don’t understand some of what it is that these marginalized and broken souls are lashing out over. And maybe seeing Moretz broken is exactly what we need to see if we’re going to believe the strength she finds in herself and the anger that consumes not only her, but everyone around her as well.
I am curious. A trailer can do no more than that.
“Carrie” arrives in theaters October 2013.
I saw the original of TV when I was eight and it scared the living shit out of me! That ending…..! Wow. Later on when I was a teenager I could identify with Carrie but that image of her walking out of the gym in flames covered in blood had really messed me up.
Decent trailer. She’s a talented kid. It’s just another remake that’s pretty much unnecessary.
Drew, now the you bring it up, chole moretz, looks poorly miscast. Her acting looks forced, granted its a trailer. But Julianne Moore seems PERFECT! Having Moore in the film only highlights what a poor choice Chole was for Carrie. I can’t help but think, if Moore was younger, she’d be perfect. Also I didn’t see anything new based on the tailer, in fact, they spoiled all the high points of the movie. To me, another example of a trailer showing to much. Kimberly Pierce keeps me interested but my gut is telling me, another dull remake.
I tried to stay open minded, because I like the idea of Kimberly Pierce directing, and as Drew said the subject matter is timeless. But this trailer lost me. I’m sure the performance plays different in context, but here it just seems so phony, I have no choice but to compare her to Spacek. And I don’t understand why they have her wearing make up and not looking frumpy. If they just had these characters in a lineup no way I would guess she was the one who didn’t fit in at school. Is that the point? I don’t think so – Carrie was raised by this strict mother, she doesn’t know how to be a normal kid. It doesn’t look like they changed that.
More importantly I think Pierce should’ve gone as far away from De Palma visually as humanly possible. Instead she’s even mimicking the prom decorations. It seems pointless. Just adding cell phones is not enough to justify a new version of one of the all time greats.
I think I have to agree on the casting. I would’ve almost preferred had they changed the character a bit to a more realistic depiction of an outcast; someone who has found solace in other outlets, and let her be less… weird… I guess. From what I’ve seen here, her depiction of an outcast is almost cartoony.
Wow. Show the whole movie much? I don’t have any reason to see the movie now. Sheesh. Do filmgoers really want this much of a movie in the trailer?