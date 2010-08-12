Choose your own adventure in Broken Bells’ interactive 3-D ‘October’ music video

Broken Bells’ James Mercer and Danger Mouse took fans on a trip to a distant galaxy with Christina Hendricks in their last music video for “The Ghost Inside.” Now, they’re taking you on a new adventure, to a different dimension.

The music video to “October” is in 3-D and allows users to shoot light through space, a kaleidescope, math equations, old televisions, constellations and other such images. The interactive journey is captured and stored on the band’s site, for further posting.

Click here to watch — and intercede in — “October.” Be warned, it takes a little for the page to load.

It was completed with the help of Flash developer Richard Lehmann and illustrator Matthew Hollister . Pretty neat.

