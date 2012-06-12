Chris Brown previews another ‘Fortune’ track: How many does he have left?

Chris Brown has extremely rare on-camera interviews in promoting his forthcoming “Fortune” album, but he hit up “106 & Park” on Monday to unveil another new song as well as grin his way through a few softballs.

Prior to introducing the music video to “Don’t Wake Me Up,” Brown talked about where he keeps his Grammy Award and his neck tattoo, and thanked his fans for supporting him as he had to “go through what I went through” (his little nickname for “felony”).

I’ll spare you Brown’s reference to Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” remix, underage girl jokes, the crotch-grab and the crying fans — you can view each in the interview clips below. But I’d also recommend sparing yourself of the song. The generic dance tune puts Brown back into his “Transformers” voice, with a repeat of the word “up” more than five dozen times. He’s actually a strong singer, so it’s a surprise he’s squandered a perfectly good Music Video In The Desert for a melody so tactless. Put ‘er on mute and pretend you’re privy to another one of Leo DiCaprio’s dreams in “Inception” instead.

At this point, six of the 14 songs from the regular tracklist to “Fortune” are available for perusal. Brown will undoubtedly score another No. 1 with this effort. Since there’s two more weeks before “Fortune” arrives on June 26, I’m positive there will be more songs previewed in the next few days. But do you think he should put a cap on the number of new drops? Or can it only help — or hurt — his bottom line?

Below the videos is the tracklist to “Fortune,” and highlighted are the songs already available for stream or via video. Any of them your favorite?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here is the tracklist for Chris Brown’s “Fortune”:

1. Turn Up The Music

2. Bassline

3. Till I Die (Ft. Big Sean & Wiz Khalifa)

4. Mirage (Ft. Nas)

5. Don”t Judge Me

6. 2012

7. Biggest Fan

8. Sweet Love

9. Strip (Ft. Kevin McCall)

10. Stuck On Stupid

11. 4 Years Old

12. Cadillac (Ft. Sevyn)

13. Don”t Wake Me Up (above)

14. Trumpet Lights (Ft. Sabrina Antoinette)