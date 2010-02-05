Chris Brown headed to BET Haiti relief telethon

The megastar lineup of “Hope for Haiti Now” can barely be beat, but BET has its own unique barrage of stars for its telethon tonight (Feb. 5).

Chris Brown has signed on last-minute to the “SOS Saving Ourselves: Help for Haiti” show at Miami’s American Airlines Arena, to be hosted by Pharrell, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Queen Latifah.

Oh, and hey, Bill Clinton will be there too!

Brown, Chrisette Michele, Nas, Justin Bieber, Ludacris, Robin Thicke, Mary J. Blige, omnipresent Haiti spokesman Wyclef Jean, Ne-Yo, Keri Hilson, Akon, Pitbull, Damian Marley, Monica, Jazmine Sullivan, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, India.Arie and Kirk Franklin will all perform.

Trey Songz, Pete Wentz (Pete Wentz??), Gloria Estefan, Common, David Banner, Missy Elliot, The-Dream, T-Pain, Jeremih, Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, Ryan Leslie Sean Paul, Brian McKnight, Omarion Travis McCoy (Gym Class Heroes) and Tyson Ritter (All-American Rejects) will also make appearances.

Please note this is the second time Justin Bieber and Ludacris are sharing a sentence.

The event kicks off in Miami and on MTV, BET, VH1 and Cenetric at 8 p.m. EST, with proceeds going to Yele Haiti, C.A.R.E. and Project MediShare.