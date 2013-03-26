Chris Brown’s new single, ‘Fine China,’ breaks next week

03.26.13

Chris Brown”s new single, “Fine China,” will drop Monday, April 1. The song comes from Brown”s sixth album, “X,” which will come out on RCA in late August/early September, according to Billboard.

“Fine China” was influenced by Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Sam Cooke, Brown told a handful of reporters for whom he played five new tracks recently.

Among the producers on the set are Timbaland, Danja, Diplo, BAM, Drumma Boy, CP Dubb, Mel and Mus, Verse Simmonds and Camper.

Guests on the album include Kendrick Lamar, who is on “Autumn Leaves,” a potential single.

“X” will be Brown”s first album since last year”s “Fortune.” Like girlfriend Rihanna, Brown is releasing an album a year.

