Chris Christie Demonstrates The Evolution Of ‘Dad Dancing’ On Jimmy Fallon

This weekend is Father's Day. So what better way to celebrate dads then by honoring their time honored commitment to dorky dancing? Oh sure, anyone can do the lawnmower, but dads have the monopoly on the 'Dance You Do At A Springsteen Concert.'

Jimmy Fallon teams up with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to boogie their way through the evolution of dad dancing. If you're a dad, or you just want to look as cool as one, play this on repeat until you perfect these sweet moves.