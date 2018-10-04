Chris Evans, who’s been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, announced on Thursday that he’s finished playing Captain America. “Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor,” the actor tweeted. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”
So… you are probably going to die in Avengers 4.
The departure isn’t a complete surprise. Evans, who’s appeared in nine Marvel movies (Captain America, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Avengers: Infinity War), said earlier this year that “you want to get off the train before they push you off.” Speaking of trains: the Snowpiercer star, who’s defining role will always be Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie, recently signed up for the Apple thriller Defending Jacob, based on William Landay’s bestseller of the same name.
Bring back Matt Salinger
Bring back Matt Salinger!
Finally, the door is open for a recast…time for the once and future Captain America, Reb Brown!
He wont die theyll do the comics thing where the supersoldier formula is negated and we get old man rogers played by…harrison ford…sylvester stallone, lol. Idk some old dude that would make people giddy.
“Eternally grateful” = Avengers: Eternity War nod?
“who’s defining role will always be Jake Wyler in Not Another Teen Movie” Yep this is basically how I’ve always seen him. And for a parody movie his acting was pretty good then, so no wonder why he made it this far. I’ll miss him though, Winter Soldier is a top 5 fav superhero movie and to me is, speaking in a non-bias (otherwise i’d be over on the thor train now evan’s snowpiercing train) way, my favorite marvel cinematic universe solo film (I think i liked infinity war more, civil war was close ik that’s allegedly a solo but it kinda wasn’t).