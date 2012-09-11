Chris Evans says ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’ starts shooting in March

With “Iron Man 3” and “Thor: The Dark World” underway, the next step in Marvel’s cinematic “Phase 2” is “Captain America: Winter Soldier,” and, according to star Chris Evans, a production start date has just been set.

The sequel will start shooting next March, Evans told HitFix.

“Winter Soldier” is based on the comic book storyline of the same name, wherein Bucky (Sebastian Stan) is brainwashed and used against his ally Captain America. Anthony Mackie (“The Hurt Locker”) will appear as Falcon, and Samuel L. Jackson will likely once again reprise his role as Nick Fury, as the film will tie into both this summer’s “The Avengers” and its planned sequel.

TV vets Anthony and Joe Russo (“Community”) are directing.

“Captain America: Winter Soldier” is scheduled for release April 4, 2014.