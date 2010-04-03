Chris Evans tried to ignore ‘Captain America’ casting process

It’s a busy time for Chris Evans. Not only has he been cast as Steve Rogers in “The First Avenger: Captain America,’ he’s got two new films on the horizon: this month’s ensemble action flick “The Losers” and August’s highly anticipated “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.” Those projects collided on Saturday when Evans appeared at popular comic convention WonderCon to promote “Losers.”

The packed house in the Moscone Center Ballroom were politely asked not to address Evans’ new role during “The Losers'” Q&A, but he did discuss “Captain America” with HitFix afterward. The casting of Marvel’s most patriotic hero was a bizarrely public affair with major media outlets revealing who was up for consideration on almost a day to day basis. Evans was a late entry into the casting process, but he beat out a slew of other candidates including Channing Tatum, Ryan Philippe, John Krasinski, Chace Crawford and Mike Vogel. It was not a situation Evans seemed to enjoy.

“I try and stay away from all that. That’s almost none of my business,” Evans says. “It’s a slippery slope when you start reading that stuff. i have enough trouble doing press. You end up living in your own head a lot more than you’d like to and you start reading that stuff and it’s a dangerous game to play. So, for the most part, I tried to stay out of it.”

Now, Evans is in the spotlight and will face numerous questions over the next few months about a character that is integral to Marvel’s long term movie plans. Fans are often curious about what may appear to be the most mundane things. In Evans’ case, that means hair color (really). More specifically, whether or not Evans will dye his hair blond like Rogers’ in the comics. A scenario Evans got out of when he played the fair haired Johnny Storm in the “Fantastic Four” films.

“I don’t know it’s up to them. I have no idea,” Evans says. “It’s just happened. I haven’t talked to anybody, so I have no idea.”

Yes, Mr. Evans, it’s only the beginning. Make sure you keep track of what you wax Cap’s shield with, because one of us will ask.

“The Losers” opens nationwide on April 23.

