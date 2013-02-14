Chris Hemsworth and Michael Mann team up for cyber-thriller

Relative (superstar) newcomer Chris Hemsworth has teamed up with a veteran director for his next project.

The “Avengers” star is attached to topline a new cyber-thriller to be directed by Michael Mann (“Heat,” “Collateral”), who hasn’t helmed a feature since the 2009 period crime film “Public Enemies” starring Johnny Depp. Mann co-penned the script for the Legendary project, the details of which are under wraps, alongside screenwriter Morgan Davis Foehl.

The news was broken by Variety.

Outside of the feature world, Mann most recently directed the pilot episode of HBO’s ill-fated horse-racing drama “Luck,” which lasted a single season before being shut down due to a number of horse deaths that occurred during production.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, will be seen in at least two films this year: Ron Howard’s Formula 1 biopic “Rush” (Sept. 20) and Marvel sequel “Thor: The Dark World” (Nov. 8). He has also been linked to the “Snow White and the Huntsman” sequel opposite Kristen Stewart.

