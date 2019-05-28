Marvel Studios

(If you are one of very few people who haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame yet, beware of spoilers below.)

Avengers: Endgame keeps breaking box-office records and inspiring fan and cast revelations, but one of the morning-after takes keeps rolling, and that would be the fallout surrounding Lebowski Thor. This incarnation of the God of Thunder resulted from beer-and-bread binges amid his ongoing depression (which upset those who felt this made light of PTSD) over not being able to stop Thanos in Infinity War, and although Chris Hemsworth endangered his health to pull off the new look, the actor lobbied to keep the look intact.

Hemsworth covers the newest issue of Variety and details how he “fought” to keep Thor’s carb-soaked look throughout the entirety of the movie, whereas he was originally written to regain his sleeker look halfway through the film. This feat didn’t arrive without plenty of effort from the crew and himself:

“I enjoyed that version of Thor. It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own … Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup. Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set.”

Hemsworth also discussed how he received “a lot of affection” while wearing his prosthetics, and it’s an experience that he likened to a pregnant woman being belly-rubbed by strangers. Still, he explains that he’d “love to do more” Thor in the future, although he’s not sure if that’s in the cards for the MCU’s Phase Four. It certainly seems possible for Thor to pop up in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 though, doesn’t it? Thor did, after all, begin positioning himself for a power play against Star-Lord after leaving New Asgard in Valkyrie’s hands, so the fans would certainly be onboard for future developments.

The Variety interview’s a wide-ranging one and covers Hemsworth’s doubts about Ghostbusters and how upset he initially was to miss out on G.I. Joe and Gambit roles. Well, Thor turned out to be a much bigger success for Hemsworth than any of those misses (and Gambit isn’t even happening now after years of development hell involving Channing Tatum as star). Hemsworth also shuts down rumors that he’s a James Bond candidate, but the pressure is on for his upcoming turn in Men in Black: International to be a franchise-reviving hit. That film arrives on June 14, 2019.

