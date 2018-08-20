Before Chris Hemsworth started cashing Marvel’s hefty paychecks, he appeared on a Canadian-Australian kid’s show called The Saddle Club that unfortunately for him but fortunately for us is available online.
“I came in as the young vet, and I remember I was so nervous. And you can see, if you look it up on the Internet, my voice is so high, so tight. I’m, like, pink, red, flushed face, having a proper panic attack on-screen,” he told GQ about the 2003 role. “I remember being close to tears, talking to my mum about it and being like, ‘The show gets shown in Canada, so they’re gonna see it, and Canada is close to America, so Hollywood is gonna see it, and I’m never gonna work again.’ That was my second job.” Fifteen years later, he’s the face (and body) of a literal god in the most successful movie franchise around.
Hemsworth has played Thor in seven Marvel Cinematic Universe films — Thor, The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange (in a mid-credits scene), Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War — but he doesn’t share the same level of affection for all of them:
That newfound recognition — that mistakes aren’t always fatal and first impressions aren’t always final — was useful as Hemsworth helped push the Thor trilogy forward in Thor: Ragnarok. “The first one is good, the second one is meh,” Hemsworth says. “What masculinity was, the classic archetype — it just all starts to feel very familiar. I was so aware that we were right on the edge.” Where in the first two films he played his hero character straight, in the third iteration he injected more humanity and created a character truer to his own spirit. (Via)
Critics agree with Hemsworth’s “meh” assessment (mehessment?): Thor: The Dark World has the worst Rotten Tomatoes score of any movie in the MCU (66 percent, or one percent less than The Hulk). No wonder Thor hung out in a pool during Age of Ultron. He needed time to relax and reassess some things.
(Via GQ)
Thor 2 is one of the few MCU films I havent seen.
Keep that streak going…you aren’t missing anything important.
I saw it in theaters and I honestly couldn’t tell you a single detail of the plot today. It was that un-memorable.
It’s one of those weird sequels that isn’t exactly terrible, but doesn’t stick with you at all. I remember being entertained enough and somehow even slightly liking it, while simultaneously thinking, “I’m never going to watch this again.”
I agree with @Aggro Crag that I couldn’t tell you anything about the plot, except that the play in Thor:Ragnorak does a good job of saying, “Hey, we know you don’t remember the last movie, so here’s the important parts of the third act to remind you.” It always weirds me out when most of us collectively forget an entire movie’s plot. It’s like our brain put it into the trash bin to save memory.
If you’re trying to keep track of how everything builds up to Infinity War, The Dark World is definitely the least important one to see, followed by the first Captain America movie (which is crazy because Captain America: Winter Soldier is arguably the best film out of all of them…to me it’s almost on par with The Dark Knight and Logan in that it’s not really a superhero film. Winter Soldier is like a well-paced spy thriller that just happens to have superheroes in it. Kind of like how Dark Knight was a suspenseful crime drama and Logan was a dystopian western.
Man, I remember when the original Superman, the Michael Keaton Batman’s, and the first two Spiderman’s were like the ultimate bar for superhero movies. Kinda crazy how those probably wouldn’t even make most people’s (under 40) top five list.
It was better than a decent amount of the ones people think are good in all honesty. And I did prefer it was jokey than 3 even though 3 was much better of a film. Like what about Iron Man 3, Age Of Ultron, Spiderman Homecoming, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2. Those are all pretty weak or in some cases plain bad (Iron Man 3) by comparison to a solid just not very inspired sequel to take things much further (though the death of Thor’s mother was pretty wtf just happened).
Spiderman Homecoming is awesome.
I remember being really underwhelmed by Age of Ultron, but after Infinity War I rewatched it and it was way better than I remember it being. James Spader was amazing of course, it created Vision, it further set up the whole Civil War premise, and there are lots of foreshadowing for Infinity War. I think it’s better in retrospect I guess. It works better when thought of as part of a larger story, obviously it’s still on the lower end.
Totally agree about Iron Man 3, as it keeps getting worse and makes 2 look amazing by comparison. I dug Homecoming if only because of the casting. The Iron Man Spidey suit was way too much, especially if you’re a fan of the comics. But damn if Tom Holland, RDJ, and Michael Keaton didn’t make it worth the price of admission alone. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 might be my third least favorite film, only above the first Captain America and Dark World.
But, you gotta give the devil its due – the “bad” marvel films over the past decade are still light years ahead of any Fantastic Four film, every Superman sequel outside of Superman 2, Spiderman 3 or the Andrew Garfield Spiderman’s, both Punisher films, and definitely Batman Forever and Batman & Robin (I have a special place in my heart for The Dark Knight Rises despite it being sloppy and riddled with plot holes, so not including that one.
But yeah, even their forgettable ones are at least competent and have their moments.
I don’t think it was bad, and when I came out of the theater it still carried that new marvel movie scent. But it’s really been more as time went on that I’ve liked it less and less. Subsequent viewings have me taking it apart more. Still, it’s nothing to cry about. And people are right about the main criticism: Generic Villain-of-the-month.