Chris Martin and Ziyi Zhang star in Coldplay’s romantic new ‘Magic’ video

A love triangle is at the heart of Coldplay's new video for “Magic,” the catchy first single off its forthcoming album “Ghost Stories,” with both male rivals played by Chris Martin. Watch it below.

The black-and-white, silent-movie-style clip stars “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” actress Ziyi Zhang as a magician who falls in love with her assistant Christophe (Martin) while trapped in an abusive marriage to a mustachioed villain named Claude (also Martin). The story is acted through muted gestures, title cards and magic tricks, but director Jonas Åkerlund”s use of light and shadow truly casts a spell.

Coldplay's “Ghost Stories” is due May 19.