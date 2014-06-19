B

Chris Martin plays an amiable Pied Piper in Coldplay’s new ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ video: Watch

06.19.14 4 years ago

Chris Martin is a one-man band at the start of the video for “A Sky Full of Stars,”  but he”s far from alone. And by the time the song, the poppiest entry on  the British band”s new set, “Ghost Stories,” ends he has lots of new friends for his adventures.

In the “Pied Piper” themed clip, Martin strolls through the streets of Sydney and picks up his band mates and and fellow travelers along the way until he is leading a variable parade through the streets full of colorful umbrellas, balloons and confetti.

It”s a simple, fun video that brings even more lightness to the song. Can we talk for a minute about the gun show that Martin brings? Who knew? As he parades around in a wife beater, he”s showing off some serious biceps. Plus, with the harmonica around his neck, an acoustic guitar, and a goofy grin, he almost evokes a Springsteen-like vibe.

The band played Sydney tonight (where they were joined by Kylie Minogue)  and has two U.K. dates on its July schedule.

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS MARTINcoldplayghost storiesSky Full of Stars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP