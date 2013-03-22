Chris O’Dowd in talks to join Bill Murray in ‘St. Vincent de Van Nuys’

We may not see a “Bridesmaids” sequel anytime soon, but two of that film’s stars may be reuniting for the highly-anticipated Bill Murray comedy-drama “St. Vincent de Van Nuys.”

It was recently reported that “Bridesmaids” breakout star Melissa McCarthy was coming aboard the project, and now Chris O”Dowd is in early talks to join.

Murray plays the title character, a crotchety old man who is asked to look after his new neighbor’s (McCarthy) 12-yar-old son. Although no deal has been confirmed, O”Dowd would play a Catholic priest who is unnerved by Murray’s negative influence on the boy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ted Melfi is directing from his own script for The Weinstein Company and Chernin Entertainment.

Recently seen on HBO’s “Girls,” O’Dowd is currently starring in “The Sapphires,” and recently revealed he’ll have a cameo in Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World.”