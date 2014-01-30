Chris Pine signs on for David Gordon Green’s thriller ‘The Line’

(CBR) “Pineapple Express” director David Gordon Green is going gritty for his next film, “The Line”, and he”s bringing Chris Pine along for the ride.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Star Trek” and “Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit” star will play a border patrol agent, distraught after the loss of his wife and young son, who suddenly must care for a 10-year-old boy orphaned after a shootout with a cartel. Force to go on the run to protect the child, the agent soon discovers he faces enemies on both sides of the law.

The screenplay is by Sang Kyu Kim, a writer-producer on AMC”s “The Walking Dead”.