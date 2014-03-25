Chris Pratt and Anna Faris will be ‘Vacation Friends’ together

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may be married in real life, but on the big screen, they're just “Vacation Friends.”

The duo will star in the 20th Century Fox comedy, in which they will play an adventurous young couple who meet befriend another fun-loving couple while vacationing in Mexico. After the trip, they find that they can't relate to the other couple in the real world, but they can't get them to go away.

“Vacation” will be directed by Steve Pink (“Hot Tub Time Machine,” “About Last Night”) from a script by Tom Mullen and Tim Mullen (“One Of The Guys”), according to Deadline.

With shooting expected to commence this summer, Pratt will squeeze the film in between Marvel's already-wrapped “Guardians of the Galaxy” and his starring role in “Jurassic World,” which will be released next summer.

“Scary Movie” vet Faris can currently be seen in the CBS series “Mom.”

Pratt and Faris previously starred together in “Take Me Home Tonight,” “What's Your Number” and the comedy anthology “Movie 43.”

