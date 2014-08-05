Chris Pratt is clearly a man of many gifts (especially if flashing Amy Poehler is considered a gift), but he proved on DJ Whoo Kid's radio show “The Whoolywood Shuffle” that he's got some surprising, untapped talent as a rapper. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star threw down a verse of “Forgot About Dre” from Eminem's “Slim Shady LP” and didn't miss a single world. It is, frankly, mesmerizing.
Chris Pratt Just Crushed Eminem’s ‘Forgot About Dre’
Louis VIrtel 08.05.14 4 years ago
