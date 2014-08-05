Chris Pratt Just Crushed Eminem’s ‘Forgot About Dre’

#Eminem #Chris Pratt #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation #Guardians Of The Galaxy
08.05.14 4 years ago

Chris Pratt is clearly a man of many gifts (especially if flashing Amy Poehler is considered a gift), but he proved on DJ Whoo Kid's radio show “The Whoolywood Shuffle” that he's got some surprising, untapped talent as a rapper. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star threw down a verse of “Forgot About Dre” from Eminem's “Slim Shady LP” and didn't miss a single world. It is, frankly, mesmerizing. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem#Chris Pratt#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSAMY POEHLERCHRIS PRATTEminemForgot About DreGuardians of the GalaxyPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP