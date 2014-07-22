Chris Pratt and more on red carpet for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ premiere

07.22.14 4 years ago

The stars were out on the red carpet last night for the premiere of Marvel's latest cinematic adventure, “Guardians of the Galaxy.”  The event was held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and not only featured folks from the movie, but also from the ABC series, “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

If you click through the gallery below you'll see 24 images including ones of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel.  The folks on the carpet definitely appeared to be having fun, as do the presumably nice folks with whom Bradley Cooper took a selfie.  Oddly, Gillan, the star of the upcoming ABC series “Selfie” does not appear to have been caught on the carpet taking any.  As ABC and Marvel are both Disney owned, that does seem like a missed opportunity.

As for the film itself, directed by James Gunn, “Guardians of the Galaxy” arrives in theaters on August 1st.  It features a large cast led by Pratt, Saldana, Gillan, Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace, and Dave Bautista.

TOPICS#Vin Diesel#Chris Pratt#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
