China and South Africa bring a little English to the foreign Oscar conversation

We talk about name appeal being a factor in the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar race, but no country this year can boast it to quite the same extent as China: not only is their submission, just announced today, directed by three-time Oscar nominee Zhang Yimou, but it stars reigning Best Supporting Actor champ Christian Bale. If nothing else, the lure of the familiar should be worth a few votes.
The film in question is “The Flowers of War,” Zhang’s much-anticipated epic set during the Japanese invasion of Nanking in 1937, in which Bale stars as an American priest trapped in a cathedral with a group of schoolchildren and courtesans. As the most expensive production in Chinese film history, the film has a lot riding on it; no one’s seen the finished product yet, but 20 minutes of footage were previewed at the Toronto Film Festival to a strong reception. (The film opens in China in December, which would normally rule it ineligible for consideration, but will have a week-long qualifying run beginning tomorrow.)
If you’re having trouble imagining Bale flaunt his Mandarin skills on screen, don’t trouble yourself: the film’s dialogue is reportedly 60% Mandarin and 40% English, meeting the Academy’s required foreign-language quota, though it’s a slightly cheeky approach. If the film itself delivers, the combination of that accessibility with Bale’s celebrity and Zhang’s track record could give it a serious leg up in the race for a nomination; it’s worth noting that no Chinese film has scored a nomination here since Zhang’s own “Hero” in 2002.
It’ll be interesting to see if a US distributor steps forward to release it this year, thus making it eligible in the general Oscar race. (Remember, if it’s released in 2012 but nominated in the foreign-language category, it won’t be eligible in other categories next year.)
Another country cutting it fine on the language front is South Africa. Today’s news that they’ve submitted young sophomore filmmaker Oliver Hermanus’s “Beauty” (also known by its Afrikaans title “Skoonheid”) greatly pleased me — not only because it’s an excellent film, but because I was concerned it might have too much English dialogue to qualify. Hermanus’s film makes a virtue of the South African characteristic of hopping between languages (English and Afrikaans, in this case) in the space of a single sentence, which makes it tricky to calculate in Academy-friendly percentages.
The film, a substantial formal advance from Hermanus’s highly promising debut “Shirley Adams,” is something a little different from the more issue-based, black-focused films the country has submitted in recent years: a frank, graceful study of repressed sexuality in middle-class Afrikaner society, it stars Deon Lotz in a startling performance as a middle-aged family man consumed by desire for his nephew. It was well-received in the Un Certain Regard strand at this year’s Cannes festival, where it wound up winning the Queer Palme for the festival’s best gay-themed film.
I meant to review this impressive piece of work but got swallowed up in the festival chaos; along with some other submissions, I plan to write it up in more detail soon. As it stands, its explicit sexual content and defiantly downbeat stance could make it a hard sell to many Academy types, but here’s hoping it benefits from the exposure.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic (whose “Alois Nebel” is the only animated film in contention so far), Denmark and India also announced their submissions today; here’s the full list as it currently stands:
Albania – “The Forgiveness of Blood”
Austria – “Breathing”
Belgium – “Bullhead”
Bosnia and Herzegovina – “Belvedere”
Brazil – “Elite Squad 2″
Bulgaria – “Tilt”
Canada – “Monsieur Lazhar”
Chile – “Violeta”
China – “The Flowers of War”
Colombia – “The Colors of the Mountain”
Czech Republic – “Alois Nebel”
Denmark – “SuperClasico”
Finland – “Le Havre”
France – “Declaration of War”
Germany – “Pina”
Greece – “Attenberg”
Hong Kong – “A Simple Life”
Hungary – “The Turin Horse”
Iceland – “Volcano”
India – “Adaminte Makan Abu”
Iran – “A Separation”
Ireland – “As If I Am Not There”
Israel – “Footnote”
Japan – “Postcard”
Lebanon – “Where Do We Go Now?”
Lithuania – “Back in Your Arms”
Mexico – “Miss Bala”
Morocco – “Omar Killed Me”
Netherlands – “Sonny Boy”
Norway – “Happy, Happy”
Peru – “October”
Philippines – “The Woman in the Septic Tank”
Poland – “In Darkness”
Portugal – “José and Pilar”
Romania – “Morgen”
Russia – “Burnt by the Sun 2: Citadel”
Serbia – “Montevideo, God Bless You!”
Slovakia – “Gypsy”
South Africa – “Beauty”
South Korea – “The Front Line”
Sweden – “Beyond”
Taiwan – “Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale”
Venezuela – “The Rumble of the Stones”
Vietnam – “Thang Long Aspiration”
Guy, do we know that Skoonheid has actually been as sufficiently “foreign language”? Can’t it still be disqualified?
been *accepted as sufficiently foreign language I mean.
To my knowledge, they’re aware of the required language quota, so I assume the necessary timing has been done. But yes, the Academy can DQ films after they’ve been submitted.
Call it Empire of the Sun: The Early years, I guess.
I was in China with a University Group in 1989 (two months before the Tianenmen Square massacres) and we had the privilege of meeting Zhang YiMou and Gong Li in the Film studios of Xian. His first film, Red Sorghum, had just won the Berlin Film Prize, and they screened it for us – without subtitles or translation as we discovered in horro – but then we realized that his visual storytelling was so clear and beautiful that we understood the movie even in Chinese without translation. I’ve been a fan of his ever since and have seen almost all of his movies and followed his remarkable career and his often tortured, lately evidently mutually beneficial relationship with the chinese authorities.
His cinematic output is not only mostly absolutely brilliant but also highly varied, from the documentary realism of “the Story of Qui Ju” to the operatic martial arts trilogy “Hero” introduced. And then there is the breathtaking Olympic pageantry he masterminded. He is undeniably one of the great artists working today.
And I’ll always treasure meeting him and Gong Li. They were both in costume, acting in a crazy Hong Kong produced action adventure film about a Terra Cotta Warrior (Yimou) come back to life. He and Gong Li shared a chines folk song with us, and I got to sing “Amazing Grace” for them.
Assuming that it doesn’t get disqualified later, does anyone else have a hard time seeing The Flowers of War not getting nominated? Like Guy said, the allure of the familiar is very strong. But more than that, look at what we’re talking about. With Zhang (please note that this is his surname) and Bale, there’s not only Oscar pedigree but also a virtual guarantee of quality. Sure, Bale was way overdue for an Oscar before winning earlier this year, but he’s known for being very selective about his projects. His filmography speaks for itself. Zhang is certainly the most internationally popular active Chinese director outside of Ang Lee (who’s Taiwanese anyway), and like any of the top Hollywood directors, he can almost never fail to deliver, especially given a good screenplay. The source material here can’t possibly be any juicier. I still think that A Separation is the most appealing choice for the win, but The Flowers of War seems to me to be just as likely to be nominated as Where Do We Go Now? (if not more so).
The foreign film committee members sometimes overlook Asian films no matter how wonderful they are.
‘Departures’ certainly went over well :)
Let’s wait for people to see the movie before making such assumptions. Certainly, it all looks very good on paper, but Zhang’s CV is hardly blemish-free.
His most recent film, Noodle Shop, is the only one I can think of that got ripped by critics. Well and the Golden temple martial Aets film was only OK. I guess those count as a blemish and a meh. Can’t think of others. Generally his films are highly or at least respectfully acclaimed.
I meant: “Well, and the “Golden Temple” martial arts film…” Sheesh, proof read lately, Danny?
I’m still wondering why another Nanking film, Lu Chuan’s mesmerizing “City of Life and Death,” hasn’t received more attention now that it’s been released stateside. I would think that with the right push, it could be a lock for a number of Oscar nominations.