Christian Slater to play ‘Mr. Robot’ on USA

10.21.14 4 years ago

Christian Slater to play “Mr. Robot” on USA
Slater has signed on for a USA pilot in which he”ll play a mysterious anarchist known as Mr. Robot who recruits Rami Malek into an underground hacker group.

TLC orders a divine intervention show hosted by Roma Downey
The untitled six-episode series, which Downey is producing with husband Mark Burnett, will “explore the stories of people who claim that they”ve experienced modern-day miracles, incredible twists of fate, and phenomena that logic and science cannot explain.”

Next week”s “Big Bang Theory” is being filmed tonight
When “The Big Bang Theory” returns to Thursdays next week, it”ll be nine days since the episode was filmed. “I think that”s our tightest possible 'turnaround,”” says exec producer Bill Prady.

MTV orders 10 more “Faking It” episodes
The pickup amounts to a Season “2B” for the high school series.

Teresa Giudice requested to serve time in the “Orange is the New Black” prison
The “Real Housewives” star recently submitted a letter to the judge asking if she could serve her prison sentence in the Danbury Federal Prison in Connecticut, which inspired the Netflix series. Giudice said the prison would enable her to visit with her four children. PLUS: Giudice also requested that she serve time in a half way house.

Jerry Seinfeld called Jay Leno”s denim outfits “horrible”
“I”m a big fan of looking decent. You don”t have to look great – but I think decent,” Seinfeld said in his Mark Twain Prize “tribute” to the former “Tonight Show” host.

Danica McKellar: Winnie and Kevin probably slept together on the final “Wonder Years” episode
Fred Savage, Danica McKellar and Josh Saviano spoke on stage last night about their experience filming the classic series. PLUS: Watch the trio on “GMA.”

