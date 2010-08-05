Christina Aguilera and Cher’s ‘Burlesque’ appears anything but Awards-worthy

There have been many conflicting reports about the seemingly bizarre concoction that is “Burlesque.” Featuring a cast campier than anything John Waters could imagine including Cher, Stanley Tucci, Christina Aguilera (in her big screen debut), Cam Gigandent, Kristen Bell, Alan Cumming, Peter Gallagher and Julianne Hough, the musical has had buzz ranging from “amazing” to “a mess.” For Aguilera in particular, anything closer to the former is absolutely necessary (the less said about “Bionic” the better).
The directorial debut of Hollywood lifer Steven Antin, “Burlesque” centers on Ali (Aguilera), a young singer who comes to LA with dreams of becoming a star only to find her big break on the stage of a neo-burlesque club. But does she really have the passion and talent to make it in this tough town? And can Cher and Tucci save the club from being bought out by a real estate mogul all within the span of two hours? And who will Ali fall for: said rich real estate mogul or the overly attractive bartender (Gigandent)? (Something tells me you really don’t want any more plot details).
After a few stills found their way to the public last month, Screen Gems has finally debuted a trailer for the new movie (no doubt tagged to “Step UP 3D”). Needless to say, we won’t be expecting an Oscar campaign for this one. Hiding the fact the movie is supposed to be a musical, we’re treated to Aguilera’s attempt to seem like a dowdy small town girl, Cher’s increasingly bizarre plastic surgery, Gigandent in eyeliner and a bowler hat and Tucci throwing out the one-liners he’s become all too known for (although usually with Meryl Streep in the room). It’s unclear if the horrible box office performance of “Nine” caused Screen Gems to pull any notion the film may be a musical or whether those numbers have been dropped in the editing room. One thing is clear though, they are pushing Aguilera’s “Moulin Rouge” connection hard with the movie’s imagery.
Here’s hoping the final product is more entertaining than this yawner of a preview though.
(On second thought, there isn’t a lot of competition in the Golden Globe category for Best Musical or Comedy this year…)
What do you think of Cher’s big screen return? Share your thoughts below.
I think the trailer is so cool, I’m really excited about the movie! Christina looks gorgeous and I love her voice…Can’t wait to see the movie!
I dont want to Jinx it, but this could be as bad as Showgirls…In other words…Magnificent!
Burlesque is to Christina Aguilera what Glitter is to Mariah Carey. Just terrible.
Yikes. That looks really bad.
It doesn’t look that bad. It seems to follow a lot of the same beats as Showgirls, though, which is a little troubling. But if the music is good and Aguilera does OK, I don’t see the problem. Anyone remember when they used to make movies around personalities, and damn everything else? We ended up with films like Jailhouse Rock, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge, and they turned out OK. The trailer needs a bit of work, though.
wow… how smart to refer to Cher’s plastic surgery… very fancy…
to me Aguileras perfomance looks quite well… as far as someone can evaluate a performance after 2min…
and Cher is great actress… she acted great in all her movies, and she didn’t win an Academy Award for accident…
articles like this are nonsense… write something usefull, or just don’t write… there are no facts, no analysis, only trashy insults…
This looks absolutely terrible. Comparisons to “Glitter” seem pretty apt at this point. It’s too bad we know Aguilera won’t be going edgy and showing actual skin – that might be the one way they could have salvaged some artistic integrity.
And referring to Cher’s plastic surgery as “increasingly bizarre” seems to indicate Mr Ellwood has seen a picture of her since 1987. She’s been looking bizarre for a long, long time now.
If this had been released 25 years ago, it would have Midnight Camp Classic written all over it. Now…it just looks crappy.
Wow, this article is poorly written! 1) It’s Gigandet (not Gigandent). 2) It’s not Steve Antin’s directorial debut. 3) You can’t say they’re disguising that it’s a musical and then in the next sentence say they’re pushing it as a Moulin Rouge. WTF?
Trailer not long enough to tell whether it’s good or bad, really. Everyone’s a critic so that even the critics don’t seem half that bad anymore. Scary! And there is nothing wrong with Chers face! Perhaps with all of you people’s eyes? Bitchiness at it’s worse. . . I think it seems interesting enough to give it a chance. I’m seeing it regardless of all the nasty comments.
I’m saddened to read this review. I don’t see what’s so awful about it. Cher looks amazing. Her voice is better than ever (saw her vegas show 3 times in the last two years), christina shows great acting ability (believable at least) and the plot is nice and there is plenty of swarovskis and glitter lol… i think it’s going to be wonderful…
Terrible! God awful.
Everything Christina touches turns to crap
Loved it!!! Cher is does an amazing performance and Christina shines and sings beyond what I thought she could ever do. She will certainly rise to a new STAR status!!!!