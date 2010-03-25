Christina Aguilera announces details on album ‘Bionic,’ single release date

Christina Aguilera has finally released some details on her long-awaited album “Bionic.”

UPDATE: So there is a concrete release date set.

The album will drop June 8, while her Polow Da Don-helmed single “Not Myself Tonight” is set for debut at 6 p.m. on March 30 (Tuesday) via ChristinaAguilera.com . It heads to radio on April 5 and will go up for sale on iTunes on April 13. A preview of the single can be heard on her website on Friday. Check out our coverage on the devilish cover to the single from earlier this week.

“Bionic” will include contributions from guests Sia, Tricky Stewart, Le Tigre, Hill & Switch, and Ladytron, plus a ballad written by Linda Perry, who worked with Aguilera before on her set “Stripped.”

“The artists I chose to work with added so many unique sonic layers to ‘Bionic.’ My intention was to step into their world and what they do combined with my own vision and sound,” says Aguilera in a statement. “”I was able to explore and create a fresh, sexy feel using both electronic and organic elements with subject matter ranging from playful to introspective. I am so excited for my fans to hear the new sound. It is something I don”t think anyone will expect.”

Aguilera has a full slate for 2010, and not just with the album; she will be seen on the silver screen alongside Cher, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell in “Burlesque,” due this fall.