Christina Aguilera giving another classic a try: Aretha at the Grammys

More artists and presenters have been announced for the 2011 Grammy Awards, and among them, a singer who has already been making headlines this week.

Christina Aguilera will be joined by Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine), Yolanda Adams, jennifer Hudson and Martina McBride for a special segment honoring Aretha Franklin. In a statement, the segment will be a “valentine” and “get-well” card to the singer, who has been suffering an undiscolsed illness for the last few weeks.

“The special segment will feature individual and collective performances of some of the Queen of Soul’s classic hits and will add to the stellar lineup for Music’s Biggest Night,” the release states.

Nominee Esperanza Spalding will be performing with the Grammy Jazz Ensemble and Grammy Camp (OK…). Marc Anthony, Jamie Foxx, Jewel, John Mayer, Pauley Perrette and Donnie Wahlberg (OK…) have been added as presenters.

The 53rd annual ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.