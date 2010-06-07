Christina Aguilera, ‘Glee,’ ‘Eclipse’ soundtrack lead June 8 new music releases

There are at least three major fan favorite albums dropping tomorrow (June 8) — Christina Aguilera, the new “Glee” set and the next “Twilight” soundtrack — plus loads of major chart-topping genre stars like Lil Jon and Dierks Bentley. And that’s not even touching on excellent albums from new artists like Here We Go Magic, Robyn and Tokyo Police Club.

So while last week was a disastrous sales week, next week’s tally may be looking a little better.

Against Me!, “White Crosses” (Sire) – Butch Vig goes round two with the hard rock quartet, after having produced their 2007 album “New Wave.” This marks the first album for Sire from Against Me!, and the first with drummerGeorge Rebelo (Hot Water Music).

Christina Aguilera, “Bionic” (RCA) – After a four year absence, this pop vet is back with a hot set of songs on woman and sex machine. She tapped a wide berth of collaborators from Polow Da Don to Le Tigre to M.I.A. and leads the thing off with single “Not Myself Tonight”

The Cure, “Disintegration” (reissue) (Rhino) – This classic 1989 album is getting a deluxe reissuing, with a disc of Prayer Tour live tracks and demo versions of the tunes, from “Homesick” to “Fascination Street.”

Dierks Bentley, “Up on the Ridge” (Capitol Nashville) – Combining more roots, rock and Americana music with his traditionally commercially successful pop-country, Dierks Bentley went a step further to cover folk heroes like Bob Dylan and rockers U2 as well as to work with string band/bluegrass troupe Punch Brothers.

Renee Fleming, “Dark Hope” (Decca) – Opera singer covers Muse, Peter Gabriel, Death Cab for Cutie and others, with the help of producer David Kahne.

Hanson, “Shout It Out” (Three Car Garage) – The first single “Thinkin’ Bout Somethin'” has already been making the rounds, while the rest of the set is rounded out by Funk Brothers bassist Bob Babbitt. This makes it 15 years for this band of brothers and something like 10 records total.

Jewel, “Sweet and Wild” (Valory Music Co.) – This is a continuation of the former folkie singer’s rebranding into a country singer, on the heels of 2008’s “Perfectly Clear.”

Lil Jon, “Crunk Rock” (Universal Republic) – The King of Crunk at this point has no fear of getting lost in a sea of guest artists, like R. Kelly, Game, Mario, LMFAO, Pitbull, David Guetta, Soulja Boy, 3OH!3 and more.

Travie McCoy, “Lazarus” (Decaydance/Fueled By Ramen) – The Gym Class Heroes front dude steps out for a hip-hop inflected rock set of summer tunes and goober-pop single “Billionaire.”

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, “Grace Potter and the Nocturnals” (Ragged Company/Hollywood) – Look for a more soul and contemporary bent to this classic rock-loving group, courtesy of engineer Mark Batson (Jay-Z, Dr Dre, Alicia Keys).

Saving Abel, “Miss America” (Virgin) – Grunge-loving rock outfit’s second album, with single “Stupid Girl” out to mainstream rock radio

“Glee: The Music – Journey to Regionals” (Columbia) – The first season is finally almost over, with Regionals being its final stop on the FOX show. This EP that has the cast tackling tracks like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” some Journey tunes and “Over the Rainbow.”

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack (Chop Shop/Atlantic) – Muse, Metric, Beck and others leant exclusive new songs to the third installment in the “Twilight” series of films and soundtracks.

“Twistable, Turnable Man: A Musical Tribute to the Songs of Shel Silverstein” (Sugar Hill) – My Morning Jacket, Andrew Bird, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson and more put this classic poet’s words to song.