Christina Aguilera postpones summer ‘Bionic’ tour until 2011

Christina Aguilera has postponed her tour, slated to begin this summer, until 2011. Announced only two weeks ago and slated to begin July 15, the North American tour consisted of 20 dates with Leona Lewis opening. It was in support of the singer”s first album in four years, “Bionic,” which comes out June 8.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that promoter Live Nation released a statement announcing the move because Aguilera had too many commitments surrounding the promotion of “Bionic,” as well as “Burlesque,” her movie with Cher, which comes out in November.

We don”t know how tickets were selling, but given that they had only gone on sale to the public on May 21, it seems unlikely that poor sales played a part in the decision to yank the tour. However, we”ll also say it”s very strange that only two weeks after announcing the tour, her people decided she”s now too busy to prepare for the tour. Couldn”t they have figured that out two weeks ago?

There is no mention on the homepage of Aguilera”s website, even though several items were added today including the making of her “Not Myself Tonight” video and a video of an artist drawing Aguilera. If you drill down to a May 17 press release about VIP ticket packages and click on that, you are eventually led to a page that says the tour is postponed. There”s also no statement on Live Nation”s website, although there are no tickets for any Aguilera shows available, The New York Times reported May 23 that VIP tickets for the shows were selling for $800 and included a photo op with Aguilera.

