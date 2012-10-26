Christina Aguilera reveals ‘Lotus’ tracklist, bashes bloggers

Christina Aguilera’s “Lotus” now has a confirmed tracklist, and it’s full of lust and love — perhaps as a response to blogger “hate.”

Today, Aguilera announced the tracklist, below, with deluxe version titles. “Red Hot Kinda Love” and “Let There Be Love” were, perhaps, not written for her critics.

“Now everyone is a critic,” she explained during a very open Keynote Q&A session at the Billboard/Hollywood Reporter Film & TV Conference yesterday. Speaking with a smile, she took aim at tabloids and writers. “I don’t read blogs. It’s just God-knows-who in Buttf*ck wherever writing hate sh*t. You can’t take it seriously. I’m sure you’ve all been hated on at some point by Buttf*ck people.

“It’s hard being such a powerful woman in the business. I’m known for not always being warm and fuzzy, because you’ll just get bulldozed over. You learn to put up this little protective shield, but it’s because of something. In my music, I come off as being very open about being insecure, vulnerable and sensitive sometimes. Then I’ll go onstage and be this powerhouse force to be reckoned with,” she said of her career. “I really truly don’t have time for the static noise. It’s just not real. They’re not real magazines. It’s trash. It’s rumors.”

Aguilera was a little salty about other talent shows comparted to “The Voice,” more specifically on Simon Cowell, “American Idol’s” former king cynic.

“I’ve not actually seen a full episode of any of the other music shows,” she said. “I saw the commercials early on of ‘American Idol’ of Simon being a d*ck. I was like, ‘Man, that’s not what it’s about!’ I didn’t want to treat people like that. I wanted to do ‘The Voice’ to show that we can be positive. We don’t have to knock people down.”

Aguilera will be taking a break from “The Voice” for its fourth season, but will be back with cohort CeeLo Green for the fifth.

Here is the tracklist for Aguilera’s “Lotus”:

01 Lotus Intro

02 Army Of Me

03 Red Hot Kinda Love

04 Make The World Move feat. CeeLo Green

05 Your Body

06 Let There Be Love

07 Sing For Me

08 Blank Page

09 Cease Fire

10 Around The World

11 Circles

12 Best Of Me

13 Just A Fool with Blake Shelton

Deluxe Edition

14 Light Up The Sky

15 Empty Words

16 Shut Up

17 Your Body Martin Garrix Remix