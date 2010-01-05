Christina Aguilera’s new set, ‘Bionic,’ hits stores in March

Is Christina Aguilera channeling Lindsey Wagner with her fourth studio album, “Bionic, out in March? Or maybe she”s just talking about what a woman has to be to juggle a career, marriage and motherhood.





As we mentioned earlier , the project, her first album of new material since 2006″s two-CD set, “Back to Basics,” includes collaborations with Santigold, Goldfrapp and MIA. One of her biggest partners in crime was Sia, with whom she co-wrote three ballads. Among the pair”s songs are “Lullaby” and the title track. Aguilera describes the song “Glam” as Madonna-era “Vogue.” Aguilera, revealed all to Marie Claire, on which she appears on the cover of the February issue, according to Idolator. Given the nature of those collaborators, it sounds like the songs will be much slicker and electronic than some of the tracks on the Linda Perry-produced “Back to Basics,” which contained one disc of fairly stripped down material.

We last heard from Aguilera, who took some time off to have a child, with a greatest hits set, available last year exclusively through Target.