Christina Aguilera’s new set, ‘Bionic,’ hits stores in March

#Madonna #Target
01.05.10 9 years ago
Is Christina Aguilera channeling Lindsey Wagner with her fourth studio album, “Bionic, out in March?  Or maybe she”s just talking about what a woman has to be to juggle a career, marriage and motherhood.
 
As we mentioned earlier, the project, her first album of new material since 2006″s two-CD set, “Back to Basics,” includes collaborations with Santigold, Goldfrapp and MIA. One of her biggest partners in crime was Sia, with whom she co-wrote three ballads. Among the pair”s songs are “Lullaby” and the title track. Aguilera describes the song “Glam” as Madonna-era “Vogue.” Aguilera, revealed all to Marie Claire, on which she appears on the cover of the February issue, according to Idolator. Given the nature of those collaborators, it sounds like the songs will be much slicker and electronic than some of the tracks on the Linda Perry-produced “Back to Basics,” which contained one disc of fairly stripped down material.
 
We last heard from Aguilera, who took some time off to have a child, with a greatest hits set, available last year exclusively through Target.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Madonna#Target
TAGSChristina AguileragoldfrappIdolatorLINDA PERRYM.I.A.madonnaMARIE CLAIRESANTIGOLDSIATARGET

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP