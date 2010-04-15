Christina Aguilera set to tape VH-1’s ‘Storytellers’ May 4

Christina Aguilera will tape an episode of VH1″s “Storytellers” May 4 in Los Angeles, according to her website. Fans can”t buy tickets, but they can enter to win them by sending their name, address, age, and a recent photo to tickets@gothamcasting.com. While the alert stresses “we want her biggest fans to be a part of it,” we think by asking for photos, they probably mean her prettiest fans.

Fans are also supposed to submit the name of their favorite Aguilera song and three questions they would ask Aguilera.

No word on when the taping is, but it”s probably coming up pretty soon since Aguilera”s first new album in four years, “Bionic,” comes out June 8. If you don”t win tickets to the VH1 taping, take heart, you can still see Aguilera and no photo is required. She will give a half-hour concert that day on NBC”s “Today Show” on album release date which is open to all. The concert will take place at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

