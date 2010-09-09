Christina Hendricks joining ‘Drive’ with Carey Mulligan and Ryan Gosling

Just last month we discovered that Carey Mulligan is riding shotgun in the Ryan Gosling-starring “Drive.” Now, apparently, Christina Hendricks is joining the carpool.

The “Mad Men” bombshell, Albert Brooks, Bryan Cranston and Oscar Isaacs have all signed on to the Nicolas Winding Refn indie, according to Variety. Shooting is scheduled to start Sept. 25 in L.A.

As previously reported, “Drive” is an adaptation, penned by Hossein Amini (“Killshot”), of the James Sallis novel. The plot puts Gosling as a “nameless Hollywood stuntman” who”s a getaway driver for robberies in his spare time. Mulligan will act as an ex-con”s girlfriend who ends up in the passenger seat when a heist goes wrong and the stuntman goes on the run. No word on what character Hendricks would play.

Bold Films, OddLot Entertainment and Marc Platt Productions are helming the project.

Hendricks has been staying busy, aside from playing the strong-headed Joan. She”s set for roles in rom-com “Life as We Know It” with Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel; “Leonie” with Emily Mortimer; and “Detachment” with Adrien Brody.