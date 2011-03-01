Christina Ricci books ‘Pan Am’ pilot trip

Christina Ricci and Jaime King have booked pilot leads on yet another busy day of development season casting.

According to Deadline.com , Ricci has finally closed her deal to topline ABC’s “Pan Am,” a drama from writer Jack Orman set to be directed by Emmy winner Thomas Schlamme.

Set in the ’60s, “Pan Am” focusing on pilots and stewardesses on, as you might imagine, Pan Am. Ricci’s character is described as a stewardess leading a double life, though her other life doesn’t really sound all that interesting.Â

This would be Ricci’s first regular TV role, though the “That Darned Cat” and “Opposite of Sex” star earned an Emmy nomination for a high-profile guest turn on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Meanwhile, King will co-star with Rachel Bilson in the CW’s drama “Hart of Dixie.” The “My Generation” star will play one of a group of belles encountered by a New York City doctor when she relocates to a quirky Southern town.