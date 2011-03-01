Christina Ricci books ‘Pan Am’ pilot trip

03.02.11 7 years ago
Christina Ricci and Jaime King have booked pilot leads on yet another busy day of development season casting.
Â 
According to Deadline.com, Ricci has finally closed her deal to topline ABC’s “Pan Am,” a drama from writer Jack Orman set to be directed by Emmy winner Thomas Schlamme.
Â 
Set in the ’60s, “Pan Am” focusing on pilots and stewardesses on, as you might imagine, Pan Am. Ricci’s character is described as a stewardess leading a double life, though her other life doesn’t really sound all that interesting.Â 
Â 
This would be Ricci’s first regular TV role, though the “That Darned Cat” and “Opposite of Sex” star earned an Emmy nomination for a high-profile guest turn on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”
Â 
Meanwhile, King will co-star with Rachel Bilson in the CW’s drama “Hart of Dixie.” The “My Generation” star will play one of a group of belles encountered by a New York City doctor when she relocates to a quirky Southern town.

