‘Christine McVie will be rejoining Fleetwood Mac,’ says Mick Fleetwood

Fleetwood Mac founding member Christine McVie is returning to the band after a 16-year hiatus. As reported by Fleetwood Mac News, Mick Fleetwood announced McVie”s reunion to the crowd at a concert in Maui on Saturday: “This is the worst kept secret there is, but Christine McVie will be rejoining Fleetwood Mac.”
Today, the band’s publicist confirmed to Billboard that McVie’s return is official: “We are hoping to make an announcement about a possible tour for the full tilt Macsters some time in 2014.”
McVie started rehearsing with Fleetwood Mac in late 2013 to join them on stage at London’s O2 Arena, and afterward told The Guardian that she”d consider permanently rejoining the band: “I miss them all. If they were to ask me I would probably be very delighted…but it hasn”t happened so we”ll have to wait and see,” she said. The vocalist and keyboardist wrote some of the band”s best-loved hits, including “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.”
When exactly the band will return to touring with McVie remains unknown as McVie”s ex-husband and bandmate, John, is recovering from cancer treatment. Frontwoman Stevie Nicks recently told Rolling Stone that is doing well. “I”m not the least bit worried about John,” Nicks said. “He”s very, very strong and a man of very few words. He”s not a person to mess with.”
