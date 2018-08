Behold the power of this fully functional HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAY!

For the second year in a row, California resident Tom BetGeorge has turned his ranch home into an homage to Star Wars. Approximately 12,500 channels control around 100,000 lights in the looping five minute display. This year”s set up even included instruments lighting up with the appropriate notes as a way to incorporate his day job as a music teacher.

[Via TheAwesomer]