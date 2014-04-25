Yes, Christopher Meloni Voiced a Character on ‘Dinosaurs’

#Dinosaurs
04.25.14 4 years ago

Christopher Meloni is only the hottest single noun I know. Literally the most attractive noun. If you gathered all the nouns you know into one room and ranked them by hotness, Chris would have a little Minnie Pearl tag on his hat reading “#1.”

And it's a testament to his attractiveness that we still find him so hot after hearing him voice a character in the old family sitcom “Dinosaurs.” Dinos with family problems! Genius.

In other news: I would pay money to hear Chris say with a full Baby Sinclair voice, “I'm Meloni, gotta love me!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dinosaurs
TAGSchristopher meloniDINOSAURS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP