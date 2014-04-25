Yes, Christopher Meloni Voiced a Character on ‘Dinosaurs’

Christopher Meloni is only the hottest single noun I know. Literally the most attractive noun. If you gathered all the nouns you know into one room and ranked them by hotness, Chris would have a little Minnie Pearl tag on his hat reading “#1.”

And it's a testament to his attractiveness that we still find him so hot after hearing him voice a character in the old family sitcom “Dinosaurs.” Dinos with family problems! Genius.

In other news: I would pay money to hear Chris say with a full Baby Sinclair voice, “I'm Meloni, gotta love me!”