Christopher Walken’s Captain Hook terrorizes Alison Williams in ‘Peter Pan’ poster

We've already seen “Girls” star Alison Williams as Peter Pan, and Christopher Walken as an already over the top Captain Hook, NBC has released a new poster showing the grizzled pirate menacing a self-conscious-looking Peter.

From the producers of the “Sound of Music” — the live one starring Carrie Underwood, not the Oscar-winning box office juggernaut — this new musical take on J.M. Barrie's classic tale will air live in December. It is not to be confused with Joe Wright's upcoming live-action prequel “Pan,” or NBC's own planned sitcom adaptation of the story, although the poster does look pretty sitcom-y.

Take a look below:

“Peter Pan” goes live December 4 at 8/7c on NBC.