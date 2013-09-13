‘Chronicle’s’ Max Landis intends to pitch Wonder Woman movie to WB

(CBR) Everyone wants to know what Max Landis would do with established superheroes. The writer of the found-footage super-power movie “Chronicle” impressed a lot of people with the story of three teenage friends who deal with their newfound telekinetic powers.

Landis, who recently revealed his idea for a DC Comics project that never materialized, was asked on Reddit about other comic characters he”d like to work on, and replied: “[I”d like to do] either a version of Green Lantern that played like ET meets Stand By Me using the goth/punk seen and Kyle Rayner, or Wonder Woman, using a pitch that I intend to make to WB.”

So, what does all this mean? Honestly, not too much. There”s probably a small army of screenwriters with varying levels of clout trying to pitch Warner Bros. on its best-known superheroine. Hopefully, this potential plethora of pitches will help give the studio plenty of solid options to pick from, and we”ll eventually get a killer Wonder Woman movie.

(via Collider)