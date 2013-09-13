‘Chronicle’s’ Max Landis intends to pitch Wonder Woman movie to WB

#Wonder Woman #DC Comics
and 09.13.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Everyone wants to know what Max Landis would do with established superheroes. The writer of the found-footage super-power movie “Chronicle” impressed a lot of people with the story of three teenage friends who deal with their newfound telekinetic powers.

Landis, who recently revealed his idea for a DC Comics project that never materialized, was asked on Reddit about other comic characters he”d like to work on, and replied: “[I”d like to do] either a version of Green Lantern that played like ET meets Stand By Me using the goth/punk seen and Kyle Rayner, or Wonder Woman, using a pitch that I intend to make to WB.”

So, what does all this mean? Honestly, not too much. There”s probably a small army of screenwriters with varying levels of clout trying to pitch Warner Bros. on its best-known superheroine. Hopefully, this potential plethora of pitches will help give the studio plenty of solid options to pick from, and we”ll eventually get a killer Wonder Woman movie.

(via Collider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#DC Comics
TAGSChronicleDC COMICSGREEN LANTERKyle Raynermax landisWarner Bros.Wonder Woman

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP