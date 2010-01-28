‘Chuck,’ ‘Eli Stone’ vets join ABC’s ‘Awkward Situations’

Are you ready for the excitement of pilot casting season to really star revving up? We are, too!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a slew of roles have been cast for ABC’s “Award Situations for Men,” ABC’s “187 Detroit” and CBS’ “Criminal Minds” spin-off.

Up first, Tony Hale (“Chuck,” “Arrested Development”) and Matt Letscher (“Eli Stone”) are set to co-star in “Awkward Situations for Men,” which stars British TV personality Danny Wallas as himself. Hale will play Wallace’s first American friend when he comes Across the Pond, while Lescher will play a smoothie store boss.

On “187 Detroit,” about a documentary crew following a homicide division in Detroit, Broadway star John Michael Hill will play a rookie homicide detective.

Finally, Matt Ryan (the British “Tudors” co-star, not the Atlanta Falcons quarterback) will play former British Special Forces sniper in the off-the-grid profiling squad at the heart of the “Criminal Minds” spinoff pilot, which will air as an episode of the CBS drama later this spring.