Chuck Palahniuk breaks the first rule of ‘Fight Club’ comic sequel

(CBR) Four months after he surprised fans by announcing he”s working on a graphic-novel sequel to “Fight Club”, author Chuck Palahniuk has revealed the first significant plot details.

“The sequel will be told from the – at first – submerged perspective of Tyler Durden as he observes the day-to-day tedium of the narrator”s life,” he says in a recent interview with “Hustler” (via The Cult fan site). “Because 20th Century Fox created the convention of calling the protagonist Jack, I”m calling him Cornelius. He”s living a compromised life with a failing marriage, unsure about his passion for his wife. The typical midlife bullshit. Likewise, Marla is unsatisfied and dreams of accessing the wild man she”d once fallen in love with. She tampers with the small pharmacy of drugs that her husband needs to suppress Tyler, and – go figure – Tyler reemerges to terrorize their lives.”

Palahniuk”s 1996 debut novel was famously adapted by David Fincher as a 1999 film starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. “Fight Club” follows an anonymous and unreliable Narrator (typically referred to as Joe in the novel and Jack in the movie) who, while suffering from insomnia, begins attending support groups for people with problems much larger than his. At one, he meets a disturbed woman named Marla, and the two become involved in a sort-of love triangle with the charismatic and mysterious Tyler Durden. That leads him down a winding path involving an underground network of men who beat the hell out of each other for fun, large-scale destruction and human fat transformed into soap.

The author said in July that he”s been introduced to editors at DC Comics, Dark Horse and Marvel, envisions the sequel as a series of graphic novels (or perhaps he means issues). But why that format?

“My publisher”s been shipping me to comic-cons, and it seems that my readership overlaps perfectly with the comic-con crowd,” he said in another recent interview. “So I thought, ‘Why not?” It”s like storyboarding a movie. It”s fun. It won”t be published for a while, and we”ll probably bring it out in installments, rather than book form.”