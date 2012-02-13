‘Chuck’ star Zachary Levi joins FOX’s ‘Let It Go’ pilot

“Chuck” fans may not have to wait long to have Zachary Levi back on the small screen.
According to Deadline.com, Levi is the first actor cast in FOX’s half-hour comedy pilot “Let It Go,” lifting the cast-contingency from the Sony Pictures TV production.
After spending the past five years as the topliner of a action-dramedy in which his character was first on the call-sheet and, of course, the title of the show, Levi will be transitioning to a comic ensemble. “Let It Go” focuses on a married couple — Levi will play the husband — his best friend and her sister.
DJ Nash wrote the script and Peter Tolan and Michael Wimer are executive producing.
Per Deadline, Levi has been one of this pilot season’s most in-demand actors, with at least a half-dozen offers. The “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” opted to return to his “Less Than Perfect” roots.
FOX should probably know that a legion of online fans are now going to be watching this pilot closely. Levi is the first “Chuck” castmember to find a new pilot home. The beloved NBC cult favorite ended its five-season run last month.
Very, very happy for him, and I hope this goes to series. Having said that, I hope they give it a different title.
Really? a crappy fox sitcom was the best he could do?
How in-demand was he really if this was the result, because fox+sitcom= quick cancellation
Maxwell – “Raising Hope” is in the home stretch on its second full season (albeit facing possible cancellation). “New Girl” is guaranteed to be renewed. “Breaking In” was cancelled and then renewed, but it *was* renewed…
I’m not claiming FOX’s recent sitcom record is that hot, but the math is more complicated than you just made it out to be…
-Daniel
@Daniel Fienberg
Any thoughts on this DJ Nash guy Dan? I checked out his Imdb page and it seems like he’s been involved in a few different TV projects, but none that I am personally familiar with.
If I watch this I will keep waiting for him to flash
You got it right, Hit Fix Staff, I’m honestly watching this project closely (as I will for every new venture any of the Chuck cast members will take). Though I have my doubts judging from the exec producers’ past shows, I’m choosing to be positive seeing as Zac chose this over the other show offers. It’s just gonna be incredibly weird seeing him not as Chuck Bartowski and without the brilliant ensemble cast that CHUCK gave us for 5 years.
Also, still holding out hope for that CHUCK movie. For me, I’ll take any continuance of this show in any way, shape, or form.
They like this