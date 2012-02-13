‘Chuck’ star Zachary Levi joins FOX’s ‘Let It Go’ pilot

“Chuck” fans may not have to wait long to have Zachary Levi back on the small screen.

According to Deadline.com , Levi is the first actor cast in FOX’s half-hour comedy pilot “Let It Go,” lifting the cast-contingency from the Sony Pictures TV production.

After spending the past five years as the topliner of a action-dramedy in which his character was first on the call-sheet and, of course, the title of the show, Levi will be transitioning to a comic ensemble. “Let It Go” focuses on a married couple — Levi will play the husband — his best friend and her sister.

DJ Nash wrote the script and Peter Tolan and Michael Wimer are executive producing.

Per Deadline, Levi has been one of this pilot season’s most in-demand actors, with at least a half-dozen offers. The “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” opted to return to his “Less Than Perfect” roots.

FOX should probably know that a legion of online fans are now going to be watching this pilot closely. Levi is the first “Chuck” castmember to find a new pilot home. The beloved NBC cult favorite ended its five-season run last month.