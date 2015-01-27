Church of Scientology responds to ‘Going Clear,’ thinks only men write reviews

The Sundance premiere of Alex Gibney's new documentary (does he sleep, by the way?) “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief” caused quite the expected stir up in Park City this week. Our own Dan Fienberg noted in his review that the throng of people eager to get in was considerable, and I saw something on Twitter about people offering big money for those tickets. No shock, then, that the Church of Scientology cannot abide this.
The club (not gonna call it a church) sent out an email to just about every outlet that published a review of the film, reeling from not being consulted. Which is, of course, hilarious on its face. We'll be sure to reach out to Darth Plagueis before running any “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” thoughts in December.
Anyway, it's a predictable reaction, and the email itself – included below – is full of humorous clamoring. What's most notable to me is the “Dear Sirs” bit. Because, you know, what woman writes/edits a review? XENU FORBIDS IT.
I'm pretty sure, however powerful Gibney's film, we can go ahead and chalk it up as an also-ran in this year's Oscar race. But good on him and HBO for getting the perspective of these former members out into the world on the heels of Lawrence Wright's book.
***
Dear Sirs,
The above article concerning Going Clear, Alex Gibney's film, was posted without contacting the Church for comment. As a result, your article reflects the film which is filled with bald faced lies. I ask that you include a statement from the Church in your article. There is another side to the story which has to be told. Do not be the mouthpiece for Alex Gibney's propaganda.
Karin Pouw
CHURCH OF SCIENTOLOGY STATEMENT
The accusations made in the film are entirely false and alleged without ever asking the Church. As we stated in our New York Times ad on January 16, Alex Gibney's film is Rolling Stone/University of Virginia redux. The Church is committed to free speech. However, free speech is not a free pass to broadcast or publish false information. Despite repeated requests over three months, Mr. Gibney and HBO refused to provide the Church with any of the allegations in the film so it could respond. Had Mr. Gibney given us any of these allegations, he would have been told the facts. But Gibney refused to speak with any of the 25 Church representatives, former spouses and children of their sources who flew to New York to meet and provide him and HBO with firsthand knowledge regarding assertions made in Mr. Wright's book as that was all we had to guess from. Gibney's sources are the usual collection of obsessive, disgruntled former Church members kicked out as long as 30 years ago for malfeasance, who have a documented history of making up lies about the Church for money. We invite you to view our complete statement, correspondence and documented facts at freedommag.org/HBO.
Kris, I believe the correct identification for Scientology isn’t a “club,” but “that fruity little club.”
Noted!
It boggles my mind how a sociopath like L Ron Hubbard managed to convince generations of people to completely sell their lives to his crazy cult.
I asked Kirstie Alley the most basic questions about scientology such as ‘why do you have pay stupid money to learn about a religion? Catholics don’t have to go into debt to learn about Jesus’ and also ‘If you are so far up the bridge to freedom [where they say you are basically a supreme being with no problems] then why has your show been cancelled, why can you not have a successful relationship, why do you have such lifelong issues with your weight?’ and guess what – she blocked me. Yet she is always preaching about freedom of speech.
Why are scientologists so embarrassed to SAY they are scientologists? If they are so proud of their amazing religion then why hide behind other names – even the twitter account set up to trash Gibney’s documentary is given the name ‘Freedom Media Ethics’ …………
Why are families ripped apart when members are accused of being a ‘suppressive person’ and all scientologists are told [FORCED] to shun them? Google Tory Christman and see how she was shunned by her husband and friends of 30 years when she finally saw the truth about the cult she was in. Leah Remini is proof that it happens. When was the last time we saw Nicole Kidman with Conor and Isabella? In Gibney’s docu we are tols how the children were brainwashed into believing their own mother was the enemy.
It’s really horrendous what they do to people so thank you HitFix for having the balls to tell it like it is.
Just brilliant! The more they thrash about, the more their alleged superiority over the rest of mankind is laid waste. Thanks for your comment!
I do think of Kidman most likely having lost her adopted kids. As much as she appears to have found real love and happiness with Keith Urban and their children, I can’t imagine the pain she most hold inside.
Ugh, why are you bugging Kirstie Alley about her weight again? That seems a little off.
“who have a documented history of making up lies”
As opposed to making up truths.
Prime gif placement Kris. haha
Alex seems to have planned ahead and purchased his “whois…” website before the Co$ had a thought to.
I believe we are witnessing the end of Scientology:
I’m certainly no fan of Scientology (though I do think there are worse groups out there that get far better press, thanks to the CoS having a fundamentally stupid PR policy), and I think the general tenor of accusations against the group is probably accurate, given the number of corroborating witnesses over the years.
However, I do think that a good documentary should be judged on its ‘journalism’, not just the salaciousness of its accusations or the style with which it delivers them. And when you have a documentary that tries to inform about a group (of between tens and hundreds of thousands of people, depending on estimates) but does so by ONLY presenting one side of the story, and apparently by relying on only a handful of people even on that side, then I don’t think that can be a very good documentary, because I don’t think that meets the standards we should demand from alleged non-fiction.
I also bear in mind how many groups have been slandered in the past by presenting only the testimony of accusers. There were plenty of people lining up in the eighties to talk about their first-hand experiences of satanic abuse conspiracies, for instance: if you only look at accusers, you could have made a truly damning documentary about Dungeons and Dragons back then.
As I say, I do think the accusations in this case probably are true. But I get nervous when people trying to present facts effectively take it on themselves to say “oh, there’s no point talking to those guys, they’re all brainwashed anyway”. Let the viewers come to their own conclusions!
Alex Gibney asked to interview people. They would not go on camera for one. If I had to guess, I bet they also had the stipulation that each person interviewed couldn’t be interviewed alone–they would have to have their sci handler with them.
It was not for lack of tying. DM is scared and has not done an interview since 93. He knows he has too much dirt to hide.
Wastrel.. This is 2015.. There is way too much information on the internet, youtube, books, blogs to even question the integrity of those featured in this documentary.
Scientology is a series of hypnotic drills that leads to Mind control. Scientology was asked to give interviews to high profiled Scientologists featured in the film. They refused.
The 25 Church representatives were former spouses and children who are still Scientologists and are required to disconnect from the source. Any questions you would need could be found on the internet.
Just google SP ( Suppressive Person) .. or crimes of Scientology. It is all out there.
I would suggest that you watch the documentary on HBO and make an informed decision. It is not only the speakers who are featured, but actual filming from Miscavige and LRH.
Right. Then no doc about the Holocaust is valid unless we hear from Hitler’s relatives and get THEIR side.
Who the heck flies “25 Church representatives, former spouses and children of their sources” into New York from Florida and California and shows up at the door without an appointment? Creepy jerks, that’s who!
Gibney’s probably thought it was the zombie apocalypse, locked the door and hid under their desks.
Does Ms. Pouw (or would that be Mr. Miscavige in drag?) know what a critic’s review is?
Some info on the “sources” used in this film.
Enjoy.
wow. an authentic 100% propaganda website! hadn’t seen one in quite some time.
The article on Paul Haggis is particularly hilarious and laughable, (not that) cleverly built by omitting Haggis’ hits (no mentions at all of Million Dollar Baby, Crash, Casino Royale, In the Valley of Elah) and just focusing on his failures.
And no possibility to leave a reply! So long for Scientology complaining about Gibney’s documentary..
To Brian, how long you been in the cult?
Good time to rewatch THE MASTER. And if you want a real laugh, look how this CLUB managed to downgrade the film to two stars on amazon.com Read a few of those two star reviews, then check out the history of the reviewer, and it becomes clear that this CLUB attacked a film they didn’t watch because it exposed their bullspit beliefs.
Having seen the film finally now that it’s on HBO, it was pretty meh. They’re a convincing cult, but that’s not anything new to me. The stories weren’t quite as wild as I expected, which likely had as much due to the expectation as the film itself.
As a side note, dear sirs would be correct, as you’re addressing a group of people including at least one man, much like alumni. It’s just not as common in America as it is basic in Britain, among other countries. Quit being so xenophobic (sarcasm).
Also, sirs would be particular to groups relating to maritime standards, such as the Sea Org.