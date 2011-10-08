Cinejabber: A taste of one of 2012’s treats

Welcome, again, to Cinejabber: our free ‘n’ easy open thread for you to air whatever cinematic matters are on your mind. With Kris wrapped up in wedding preparations today, I’m filling in for him, but it’s not all bad news — you get a break from Batman-related headlines, for starters. (I kid because I love.)
With nothing specific on my mind as I enjoy my last free weekend before the London Film Festival devours my life for the rest of October, this seems as good a time as any to pitch an early flag for a delightful film that hasn’t let go of my imagination since I saw it a couple of weeks ago — the latest Studio Ghibli animated wonder “Arrietty” (or “The Borrowers” in some quarters).
I say early, though here in the UK I was late catching up to it — the film opened here back in July, swiftly charming audiences and discerning family audiences alike. Based on the classic Mary Norton children’s novel — previously, and more gauchely, filmed as a live-action feature with John Goodman back in 1997 — it’s an adaptation that brilliantly fuses the gentle English classicism of the source with the Japanese studio’s more floridly eccentric storytelling sensibility. Hayao Miyazaki was one of the screenwriters, and dare I say the new film achieves the balances even more elegantly than the master’s own British kid-lit adaptation “Howl’s Moving Castle.”
I’ll have more to say about the film closer to its February 2012 release in the US. For now, however, I have to wonder why Disney hasn’t thought to qualify the film for 2011 Oscar consideration; in a year when the Best Animated Feature race is looking uncharacteristically thin (and we face the depressing possibility of seeing three sequels nominated), “Arrietty” couldn’t be a more viable and welcome contender for the near-annual higher-brow slot in the category. Here’s hoping busier competition next year doesn’t keep it out.
Anyway, just a taster for a conversation I’ll no doubt be picking up in later months. Random, but that’s precisely what Cinejabber is about. Meanwhile, what’s on your mind? Take the floor.
I’m really excited for this one. Is it going to be eligible for the animated race this year?
I’m with you all the way Guy, and will not soon forget how thrilling the screening of Arrietty was one sunny afternoon at The Embassy cinema in Wellington, New Zealand. My mind was already alive and thrilling to Tree of Life from the night prior, and within 24 hours, I was watching another superb piece of cinema.
I rate it one of the best Ghiblis, but the judgement that counts lies ahead of me – my daughters have yet to see it, I’ll defer to their greater wisdom!
I watched Minority Report again yesterday, and I really wish it came out now. The story, the action the camerawork, Spielberg is so on in that movie.
One of his best, I think.
I love this film; one of my favorites. And I thought Cruise, Morton and Sydow were great in it.
Add me to the Minority Report fan club, amazing film. Cruise on point, Morton, Von Sydow, even Farrell at his best.
It’s in my top 5 of 2002. Incredible.
“For now, however, I have to wonder why Disney hasn’t thought to qualify the film for 2011 Oscar consideration; in a year when the Best Animated Feature race is looking uncharacteristically thin (and we face the depressing possibility of seeing three sequels nominated), “Arrietty” couldn’t be a more viable and welcome contender for the near-annual higher-brow slot in the category.”
That’s utter bull. First of all, the Academy has plenty of great non-sequels to choose from if they care to do so. You’ve got “Rio”, “Tintin” and “Rango” plus a couple of great looking foreign entries. And that’s not even getting into the worthy sequels. This is a fine year for animation. Just because there isn’t an acclaimed Pixar film this year doesn’t mean it automatically mean its weak. And I, for one, consider “Rio” to be easily as good if not better as most animated films and one of the year’s most delightful surpises.
As for why “Arrietty” wasn’t wasn’t campaigned, I think the answer might have something to do with “Ponyo”, which was a pretty great film, not being nominated. Without the added “directed by Miyazaki” factor and the fact that it’s not quite among the best Ghibli works may have discouraged Disney from getting the film out early.
Keep in mind too, that it would be highly atypical for Disney to release a Ghibli film the same year in US. Especially, prior to its general release.
“Rio” is not good. It’s actually kinda bad. Stop toting “Tintin”‘s jock strap until you’ve at least seen it. “Rango” is great. What do you really know about the foreign entries? No one said anything about Pixar.
Etc. Etc. Etc.
Rio was … REALLY bad. I actually have no idea what Guy loved about it so much, haha. All I got was manic energy and colors. I couldn’t wait for it to be over.
And given Guy’s response, I actually kind of expected to love it. I think the movie was just geared more towards very small children, really. But even at that, I thought the quality was lacking.
I liked Rio. It could have been better, but I didn’t mind it for what it was.
I wouldn’t quite say I LOVED ‘Rio’, but I thought it was bright and peppy and worked for its audience. And Jemaine Clement is a riot.
I think Rio’s the Pixarest movie of this year, though it’s nothing really worth jumping up and down for. I liked it just fine.
Was rather underwhelmed by “Arrietty”… I think films from Studio Ghibli have been pretty weak altogether since “The Cat Returns”, especially when compare to Makoto Shinkai’s “5 Centimeters Per Second” and Mamoru Hosoda’s “Summer Wars”, arguably two of the best Japanese Animated films since “Spirited Away”.
while I slightly disagree with you about the Studio Ghibli output, I wholeheartedly agree with you about both 5 Centimeters per Second and Summer Wars. Both films were outstanding and some of the best animation I’ve seen on film ever. I would rank 5 centimeters per Second, in particular, right up there with some of my favorite Satoshi Kon films. If anyone hasn’t seen either of these films, do yourself a favor and seek them out! :^)
I saw Mystic River last night for the first time. It’s so much better than the unwatchable Shutter Island. Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon are wonderful in it.
Also, does anyone think that Win Win has a shot at a BP nomination, if Fox Searchlight campaigns for it? It seems like the type of comedy that the Academy likes.
It’s become pretty trendy to knock Mystic River, but I remain a big fan. I love it.
Mystic River is my #3 of 2003 behind ROTK and Master & Commander
I’m not a fan of the ending, but Penn and especially Robbins deserved their Oscars.
Mystic River is one of the best films of that decade. Very few films I’ve seen capture the essence of a thriller like River. But you can’t really compare it to Shutter Island- same author, different stories.
@DylanS- my only qualm with the ending was the scene in which Penn and Linney are in bed and she gives that unnecessarily long speech.
“the unwatchable Shutter Island”
Boo.
Agree, Kris. Shutter Island is an entertaining movie. I enjoyed it.
Don’t get me started on Shutter Island. I think that was far and away the most criminally overlooked film of last year. It made my personal top 5 in about 7 categories.
Saw 13 Assassins for the first time today. The battle went on for a little too long but it was still a lot of fun.
my thoughts exactly
I didn’t really care for it, though I admire Miike’s craft. I feel the same way about Kurosawa’s films as well. I plan on giving it another go-around soon.
I really liked 13 Assassins, might be my favorite Miike. Either that or Audition.
Just traveled back to my grandma’s house. Caught her enjoying It’s Complicated, which I hadn’t seen yet. It looks like it’s a lighthearted fun ol’ movie, but as soon as Meryl Streep showed up on screen, I couldn’t evade the thought any further. She’s aged awesomely – she looks better than Mirren in my book.
Oh no you didn’t! Team Mirren here.
Streep and Mirren are equally hot 60-plussers.
Updated predix:
Best Picture-
“The Tree of Life” 8
“The Descendants” 1
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” 7
“The Ides of March” 4
“War Horse” 3
“The Artist” 2
“Moneyball” 6
“J. Edgar” 5
Best Director-
Terrence Malick “The Tree of Life”
Alexander Payne “The Descendants”
Michael Hazanavicius “The Artist”
George Clooney “The Ides of March”
Steven Spielberg “War Horse”
Best Actor-
Jean Dujardin “The Artist”
Brad Pitt “Moneyball”
Leonardo DiCaprio “J. Edgar”
Gary Olman “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
George Clooney “The Descendants”
Best Actress-
Meryl Streep “The Iron Lady”
Viola Davis “The Help”
Rooney Mara “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Charlize Theron “Young Adult”
Glenn Close “Albert Nobbs”
Best Supporting Actor-
Christopher Plummer “Beginners”
Philip Seymour-Hoffman “The Ides of March”
Tom Hardy “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Kenneth Branagh “My Week with Marlyn”
Albert Brooks “Drive”
Best Supporting Actress-
Octavia Spencer “The Help”
Vanessa Redgrave “Coriolanus”
Evan Rachel-Wood “The Ides of March”
Shailene Woodley “The Descendants”
Keira Knightley “A Dangerous Method”
Best Adapted Screenplay-
“War Horse”
“Moneyball”
“The Ides of March”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Descendants”
Best Original Screenplay-
“The Artist”
“Young Adult”
“The Tree of Life”
“J. Edgar”
“Midnight in Paris”
Best Editing-
“The Tree of Life”
“The Artist”
“The Ides of March”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“War Horse”
Best Cinematography-
“Hugo”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”
“The Artist”
“War Horse”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Art Direction-
“Hugo”
“War Horse”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II”
“The Artist”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Costume Design-
“Hugo”
“My Week with Marlyn”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Artist”
“Jane Eyre”
Best Sound Editing-
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Super 8”
“War Horse”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
Best Sound Mixing-
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“Super 8”
“War Horse”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Score-
“The Artist”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
“War Horse”
Best Makeup-
“Captain America: The First Avenger”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“J. Edgar”
Best Visual Effects-
“Super 8”
“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”
“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”
“The Tree of Life”
Best Animated Feature
“Rango”
“Cars 2”
“The Adventures of Tintin”
“Happy Feet 2”
This looks like a really solid list. Well done. Your choice of Evan Rachel Wood making the cut is interesting. For some reason, I’ve never been a fan. But if Ides ends up popular with the Academy I can see her making the cut.
I think she’s iffy, but she’s been getting a lot of exposure recently, and if the film lands like I think it will and they campaign her properly, then she could easily get in to that wide open category.
(Directed at no one in particular): Is it possible that Glenn Close won’t be nominated for Albert Nobbs?
Yes. I hope so.
I actually have a very strong feeling that she won’t get nominated, and that other performances by Tilda Swinton or Elizabeth Olsen, might get nominated instead because their films are considered better than Albert Nobbs.
Not sure what Guy or Kris thinks, but I think it’s possible. The film seems to pretty underwhelming. Say if Olsen ends up winning a bunch of Critics awards and gets a SAG nomination, I think she can get in and bump Close out. There just doesn’t seem to be alot of enthusiasm about the movie, even if Close is universally loved and definitely due.
Laura: Have you even seen it?
Yes. I’m sure I’m in the minority but I really didn’t like it.
From what I have seen at NYFF so far I loved Shame and Miss Bala, Sleeping Sickness was decent and I couldn’t stand Melancholia.
McQueen is really respected. Pedro Almodovar, Wes Anderson, John Cameron Mitchell and Noah Baumbach all showed up to see Shame and those are just the people I spotted.
Miss Bala is so so so good.
Watched ‘The Good Girl’ for the first time last night. Really impressed with Jennifer Aniston’s performance & really liked the film. Probably the only Aniston film I’ve ever liked (minus Office Space, but it’s not really her film).
I’ve always thought The Good Girl was grossly underrated, and watching that movie makes me sad that Jennifer Aniston never really had her “big break” in movies.
It’s hard to feel too sad though for someone who had such a successful television career.
Agreed. Maybe if she didn’t pick horrible films to showcase her talent, she would be less of a mockery and more of a coveted movie star with talent. Just Go With It, anyone?
Watched ‘The Good Girl’ for the first time last night. Really impressed with Jennifer Aniston’s performance & really liked the film. Probably the only Aniston film I’ve ever liked (minus Office Space, but it’s not really her film).
Has there been any clues about what the secret screening in New York Monday will be? I will not be attending but for some reason it has really got me excited and curious about what the film could be.
@Oak, Given NYFF’s official wording on the matter–“a work in progress from a master filmmaker”–my best educated guesses are either Scorcese’s “Hugo” or either “War Horse” or “Tintin” from Spielberg.
I really really hope that they choose “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”. If they do, I’ll feel like a kid in a candy store. :D
I was thinking Hugo as well but that is only because of the New York connection.
It’s Hugo.
Woops about that last one, anyways good to hear Kris.
I’ve been waiting for an excuse to start this ridiculously early conversation, and the fact Guy has put “2012” in his headline is enough for me. From afar 2012 looks like an unbelievably stacked year (forget about Oscars, I’m talking in general). Indulge me while I list some probable 2012 films:
The Master – PT Anderson
Cogan’s Trade – Andrew Dominik
The Wettest County – John Hillcoat
The Burial – Terrence Malick
Django Unchained – Quentin Tarantino
The Place Beyond the Pines – Derek Cianfrance
The Great Gatsby – Baz Lurhamann
The Hobbit 1 – Peter Jackson
The Silver Linings Playbook – David O Russell
Gravity – Alfonso Cuaron
Anna Karenina – Joe Wright
Prometheus – Ridley Scott
Moonrise Kingdom – Wes Anderson
Looper – Rian Johnson
Only God Forgives – Nicolas Winding Refn
Stoker – Park Chan Wook
Gangster Squad – Ruben Fleischer
Lincoln – Steven Spielberg
The Dictator – with Sacha Baron Cohen
The Dark Knight Rises – Christopher Nolan
Seven Psychopaths – Martin McDonough
Argo – Ben Affleck
Life of Pi – Ang Lee
World War Z – Marc Forster
This is Forty – Judd Apatow
The Bourne Legacy – Tony Gilroy
Red Hook Summer – Spike Lee
Star Trek 2 – JJ Abrams
Inside Llewyn Davis – Coen Brothers
Kill Bin Laden – Kathryn Bigelow
The Avengers – Joss Whedon
Haywire – Steven Soderbergh
Savages – Oliver Stone
Brave – Pixar
Bond 23/Skyfall – Sam Mendes
That’s only counting films from big name directors. Okay, phew, I needed to get that out there but fair warning: I’ll probably be bringing this up again. Anyways, what are you looking forward to most?
Wow! Thanks for this. Nice to be able to look forward to stuff beyond the Oscars. ha! I’m really looking forward to Only God Foregives, Stoker, Lincoln, Brave, The Place Beyond the Pines, Django Unchained, The Hobbit1. Some great stuff to look forward to.
Hopefully Wong Kar Wai’s The Grandmasters also comes out next year. It feels like I have been waiting to see that film for five years.
Whoa, whoa, whoa.
Forget it Kris, it’s Cinejabber.
Relax people I still need to see movies from 2011. Wait for me.
Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows”… But yeah I agree with Matthew, still have to watch the rest of 2011…
There really aren’t that many 2011 films left to watch, assuming you’re all caught up on Jan-0ct.
As for next year, I have no issues declaring it one of the best hypothetical BP lineups ever:
The Dark Knight Rises
Django Unchained
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Lincoln
The Master
I’m not caught up, who is?
Hugo
War Horse
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Melancholia
The Skin I Live In
Martha Marcy May Marlene
The Rum Diary
My Week with Marilyn
J. Edgar
Carnage
And most of the 4th quarter releases… Hopefully
I don’t have much to say, other than that I watched Melancholia two nights in a row and I can think of little else during the day, it keeps hanging over me like a haze. It’s been a while since a newer film has ceased to leave my mind like this – well other than Drive, but in radically different ways.
Seems like Melancholia is the classic love or hate type of film.
It’s Von Trier’s best by far. If only he’d shut up and let the film breathe a little. I honestly don’t buy that he’s not talking to the media anymore.
I’m so looking forward to this! I loved the Borrowers series as a youngun and I’ve always been a little irked that there’s never really been a decent film adaptation. That image alone looks like a surprisingly interesting take on the material.
I watched Tarr’s Satantango last night, or finished watching shall I say. Easily one of the greatest films I’ve ever seen. Definitely recommended.
For anyone who cares- My Week With Marilyn is getting mixed response out of NYFF. Indiewire wasn’t pleased, but Huff Post and Moviefone gave pretty ecstatic reviews.
I’m coming up with Rango… and Rango. Beyond that the field is WIDE open.
Juat saw the world premiere of My Life with Marilyn at Lincoln Center. Wonderful performances by Williams, Branagh and Eddie Redmayne. I think both Williams and Branagh will get nominations. This is a classy often understated tribute to movie making. It should be a crowd pleaser. Williams gives a nuanced and touching performance. This is a fine role for Branagh.
Surprised Indie Wire didn’t like it.
I think it will end up like Ray… a fine lead performance that will end up with a nomination, but the film as whole won’t amount to much.
Ray was still nominated for Best Picture
I finally got to see Once Upon A Time in Anatolia at the NYFF. This deserves all the praise it’s received. Beautifully acted and shot. The director said afterwards that he was inspired by Chekhov while writing the script. A great film really.
A little treat for you Streepers; a new snippet (I really mean flash) from TIL [starts at 1:08]: [www.youtube.com]
[movies.ign.com]
This is pretty bitterweet. I myself loved Drive, one of the best of the year. But it’s pretty true. I wouldn’t know how to market that movie eihter.
This lawsuit against the Drive trailer is a joke. If I could sue every Hollywood studio for trailers about comedies that were unfunny I’d be a rich man.