Cinejabber: ‘Batman’ back-to-back

Well, that’s one week in the books here at HitFix. I wanted to take a second to thank everyone for coming along with us on this huge change and for sticking with us through the growing pains. It’s been a crazy week for all of this, with Guy on leave for much of it, a screening every day (including two on Friday plus an interview), four hours of sleep a night, etc. But I think we’re roaring loud and strong here at the new digs.
And with that, I’m taking the rest of the day off! But I thought I’d get the weekend Cinejabber posts going first. This Saturday feature — for the uninitiated — is simply a chance for you to discuss whatever is on your mind that hasn’t really had a place elsewhere. Caught a movie that was released some time back and want to comment? Let us know here. Playing some awesome video game and you’re dying to share? Let us know — well, maybe don’t let us know. The last thing I need is an excuse to go buy something else to eat up my time! Basically, it’s an open thread and the floor is yours.
Usually I try to get things moving by offering up something that’s on my mind as of late. Today, that would be last night’s American Cinemateque double feature screening of Tim Burton’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica.
Most who have read me for any length of time know my admiration for the former. I wrote about it at length on the film’s 20th anniversary two years ago. I couldn’t pass up the chance to see it projected one more time (I caught it on the big screen once in film school some years back). The latter I hadn’t seen in a theater since the summer of 1992, like most, I imagine.
Michael Uslan was in attendance, ostensibly to promote his new book, “The Boy Who Loved Batman.” During a pre-screening Q&A with Hero Complex‘s Geoff Boucher, Uslan mentioned something I had never heard before. But first, some quick background.
One of the coolest Oscar wins ever, to me, is Anton Furst’s victory for his brilliant designs on “Batman.” They stemmed from one line in Sam Hamm’s script, which read something like, “Gotham City: As if hell had erupted through the sidewalk and kept growing.” It was up to Furst and Burton to translate that, and the hard work paid off in the form of an Oscar win.
So Benjamin Melinker was walking with Uslan around the massive five square-block set built at London’s Pinewood Studios one day, and he was in awe. Here was a guy who cut his teeth on lavish MGM productions like “Dr. Zhivago,” “Gigi” and “2001: A Space Odyssey,” but he turned to Uslan that day and said, “I never thought I’d see sets more impressive than the ones on ‘Ben-Hur.'”
It was a grand time at the movies. So anyway, like I said, open thread. The floor is yours.
I actually don’t like Batman. Returns on the other hand is wonderful. I need to buy that.
Watched Sweeney Todd again, and am so disappointed it got overlooked for the major awards. I normally hate musicals but this one just gets to me. Great songs.
Funny, I don’t think you really appreciate how bad and off the mark Returns is until you see it back-to-back with the original. I love it, but it was the first film as a kid where I was like, “Something isn’t…right.” Pfeiffer is fantastic and Walken delivers his lines hilariously, but I prefer the darkness of the first.
Sweeney is fantastic. I think that, as a dark musical, it was never going to go over amazingly well in the big categories with AMPAS. Also, it was Burton. AND, it came out in a very strong year. BUT, as a film, I think it’s great. And looking back, it got very, very nice reviews and box office.
Kris: I think Returns was the first film I ever saw in the theater. I remember I kind of did watch them both like a month apart a couple of months ago, and found that I really didn’t like Jack or the character of Vicki at all. Then the Prince dances were way too much. Then I get to Returns and I love how tragic and funny Devito was, and Pfeiffer with all of her quips. I even love the rocket penguins, and the funeral for The Penguin. With Elfman’s music, it’s so sad yet it’s so ridiculous it’s a testament to how Burton somehow makes it work.
I think the opening scene of Bruce, sitting in darkness, doing nothing, just waiting for the signal, captures the character more than any other scene or arc in any Batman film. I know people want to compare Catwomans to the upcoming Nolan version, but the real test is the chemistry between the leads. Keaton and Pfeiffer worked so well together. The ball scene is so charming.
I actually laugh out loud at that shot of Bruce. Like all he does is sit and brood. I get what you’re saying but it’s a bit abstract for a film and doesn’t work for me. And the penguin Paul Bearers. To me: yikes. That’s specifically the moment that landed wrong for me as a kid. But I’m with you on the ballroom scene. Wonderful moment.
As for the first film, I’ll fully admit to being in the tank largely because of nostalgia. But it’s also a marvel of design, for me. And I love Jack.
With respect to Nolan and Ledger’s Joker, I think Burton did the best Batman film!!! The ’89 film was a classic for me… I love Returns as well, but there’s something in the 1st one that stands out…
And Elfman’s score is Batman, need I say more?
Though I prefer Ledger’s Joker, Nicholson is as epic…
For me, with regards to Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns:
Batman – fantastic.
Batman Returns – good (thanks to Pfieffer).
Just caught up with Shotgun Stories and really dug it. Looking forward to catching Take Shelter this coming week.
Randomly watched ‘Legend of 1900’, the Tornatore film from about 12 years ago. Aside from the bloated, too-sappy final 20 minutes … I thought this was quite absorbing. Tim Roth nailed it. And it deserved some noms at the Oscars (cinematography, sets, score, if not Roth). That’s my random tidbit for tonight, haha.
I just saw Trust (from earlier this year) and it is a damn shame that Clive Owen and (especially) Liana Liberato won’t be receiving any attention at the end of the year for it. In fact, it’s a shame that I haven’t seen anyone mention them in best-of-the-year-so-far lists. Has anyone else seen it?
Liana Liberato was a revalation. Fantastic breakthrough performance. It really is sad that it hasn’t been more talked about
I agree that both performances are amazing, along with Catherine Keener, but I think the problem is that is somewhat feels and definitely looks (is shot) like something that would appear Lifetime. It can’t find a way to supersede its material; I think that’s why it’s not getting more attention.
In award-related news, The Artist has just won the Audience Award at San Sebastian.
Are you all caught up on the DC New 52 Gotham City titles Kris?
I LOVED Detective Comics #1 and Batman #1, easily the best titles of the entire reboot thus far (along with Animal Man #1 and Wonder Woman #1). I enjoyed the artwork in Batwing and Batwoman but I found the stories lacking. Catwoman #1 and Batgirl #1 were both just okay.
I haven’t read Batman and Robin #1, Birds of Prey #1, Nightwing #1, or Red Hood and the Outlaws #1 (not sure if that even takes place in GC).
Lots of nerdtastic Batgeek reading material. :)
Everything through last week. I’ve only read Batman and Nightwing from this week so far. Loved Detective, Grifter, Batman, Suicide Squad, Animal Man. Will probably go a few more on Action Comics, Death Stroke, Batgirl, Justice League, Batman and Robin, Green Lantern and Resurrection Man. Enjoyed but probably won’t go further on Mr. Terrific and Frankenstein. Didn’t like OMAC, Swamp Thing, Red Lanterns, Hawk and Dove, Static Shock, Stormwatch, Legiont Lost, Batwoman and Justice League International. Buying all the hard copy #1s then going strictly digital.
But you’re right on Tec and Batman. So glad they’re doing that right, at least.
Kris, are you a Brubaker fan?
Totally. Haven’t read him in a few years, though. Haven’t dug into Criminal or his Cap stuff.
You need to get on Criminal. Without a doubt my favorite series. It’s like reading a movie with him.
Incognito was great read too, though the ending was underwhelming. Premise alone should interest you, and they’re making a movie. (Hopefully it’s good.)
So few people seemed to have enjoyed Suicide Squad. I really liked it, along with Deathstroke. They appeal to my inner 12 year old.
I’ll have to read Grifter and Green Lantern and get back to you. I also read DCU Presents and Men of War, the latter was pretty good. I agree with you on OMAC and Justice League International. The JL stuff in general has been pretty disappointing, hoping Justice League Dark works.
Hey, not sure if this has been covered elsewhere, but…
Why can’t I subscribe to In Contention on my Google Reader anymore? Does HitFix somehow block the use of a 3rd-party reader? If so I gotta call shenanigans on that. Not cool.
Nope, it’s linked at the top there:
Oh, right – duh! – Thanks!
Well, I have avoided registering here, but here goes…
Saw The Skin I’m In last night and pretty much agree with Guy’s Cannes Short Take:
Frankenstein meets Vertigo: Almodovar’s commitment to film melodrama is astounding. Banderas hasn’t been this interesting in front of the camera since I can remember.
The Skin I Live In, that is to say.
Finally saw “25th Hour” and I thought it was great. Most people know Lee is an important filmmaker with a message, but people sometimes forget how much of a stylish and present filmmaker he is. Also, loved the mirror scene.
I want him to work with Malik Sayeed again. I love the look of Clockers and He Got Game.
Yeah, the movie looked great, really got New York.
So I was enjoying The Tree of Life (finally!) when somewhere around the hour and a half the lights go out for a couple of hours.
frowny face
Oh well. This movie called for an intermission anyways to digest things a bit.
Kris, I was looking over your best of the 00’s list not to long ago, and it reminded me to re-watch “The Assassination of Jesse James” again. When I watched it the first time, I liked elements of it, namely the performances (in particular Affleck and Paul Schneider), Cave and Ellis’ score and Deakins’ amazing cinematography, but it lost me at a certain point.
Rewatching it again, I finally see it for the masterwork that it is. Dominik’s direction of the film is something to marvel and it’s one of those films that I would love to see everything on the cutting room floor. Having said that, the 2 hr 40 min cut of the film is one of the most impressive trim down jobs I have ever seen and proves that whittling down an excessively long directors cut doesn’t have to mean the final cut looks compromised. I think it’s partly because Dominik realizes every scene with such immaculate detail that the film manages to hold together even as you aren’t entirely sure where you are and whats happening at the beginning of each scene.
I would love to hear yours and everybody else’s thoughts on this modern masterwork five years after.
So happy to hear it! I’ll have to give it another look soon.
I think it’s a great, but after Jesse confronts Charlie to confess, the movie drags for me. I don’t know what it is, but nothing after that is anywhere as interesting as what came before. The first hour and a half are perfect though.
To me that’s when Affleck shines. The guilt starts to weigh.
I own and LOVE ‘Assassination of Jesse James’. From the direction, to the mood, to the train robbery, to the acting, to the cinematography (my win by a MILE that year), to the tension/suspense, to the score … I just think it’s a masterpiece, as well.
That said, for me, the weakest section of this film IS the last 20-25 minutes or so. It’s fine. But after JJ is shot, the rest of it felt, well, a touch anticlimactic.
And for what it’s worth, Affleck is my personal Win in Lead that year. Pitt was great, as well; but didn’t quite make my line-up that year. Also loved Rockwell & Schneider.
My favorite sequence is when Pitt is reading the newspaper. Agghh, my nerves get shot everytime. :)
How can you call what happens AFTER the climax “anti-climactic?”
By which I mean, it’s all about fallout from there. Not supposed to have some big moment. It’s about being inchoate. I’d suggest that if it feels “anti-climactic” to you, that’s kind of the point. Ford pretty much killed himself, his soul, by putting that bullet in James, and the rest of the film depicts that. There is no life after James.
My #2 of the 00s.
I think the last 25 minutes of the film are what the whole film is about. We see Ford milk his new found celebrity for all it’s worth and we see the public reaction change on a dime and turn against him. To me, the film is all about the birth of celebrity culture and the death of mythic figures and icons.
and Rashad, while I felt that that scene, along with the one between Pitt and Garret Dillahunt, were a bit too long on the first viewing, but the second time around, I found them to be incredibly tense. The actors are firing on all cylinders, and its a strong reminder of why Rockwell is my favorite actor.
True, Kris. It is fallout. Anticlimactic is not accurate, per say. I guess I didn’t find the ‘fallout’ as interesting as the rest of the film. That’s what I meant. But on the whole, I think it’s an exceptional film.
I didn’t like how they talk so much about Jim Cummings and he’s never in the movie once. (Cut out of the movie perhaps?) Also we never got to see that little shootout between Dick and Wood. They spend so much time building it up, but then we only are told about it before the final shootout.
I went to my second showing of Drive last night and I was finally able to digest it and offer up my own opinion without thinking of the reviews I had read before going to see it the first time. I still think it’s great and I was personally drawn more to Bryan Cranston’s performance over Albert Brooks, but both are superb.
This might seem like a silly question, but even after seeing it twice I still haven’t been able to figure it out myself [SPOILER ALERT]- How exactly did The Driver kill Bernie? Strangled him? Stabbed him with the same knife that was used on him?
He whipped out his own knife. The ending there was more like a Western duel. Each guy ostensibly wanting to make a deal, but each guy knowing they got to get it on.
I saw Drive twice, as well. I had a positive (if conflicted) response the first time. But watching everybody go batsh*t about it here made me want to see it again. And my cousin wanted to see it, so off I went with her.
I walked away from the 2nd viewing feeling similarly to my first viewing (maybe a bit more positive. It’s a solid B for me). But I think my biggest issue with the film is Irene (not Mulligan herself, love her). I can’t pinpoint. I just feel/felt underwhelmed by the role, I guess. I think it needed something extra. My cousin liked the movie. I knew she would. But even she was like ‘woh, this was NOT what I was expecting’. And she’s a pretty standard mainstream (non art house) film goer.
And I repeat what I felt the first time, I also thought Cranston was the one to watch. I get that it’s Brooks and there’s this comeback arc for him, but I just didn’t see a wower of a performance. It was stellar for what it was.
I agree, Cranston really drew me in. Mulligan was very Mulligan-y ha… that’s to say she plays the meek, victimized type very well. She really reminds me of a younger Michelle Williams.
My favorite was Benecio :)
Finally saw Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Fuck. It’s gonna be a good year if this does not wind up in my top three.
And any word on Melancholia?
Didn’t you ask already? As I said, I’m not compelled to write about it, but I talked about it in the podcast.
Melancholia will wind up in my top 10 for the year for sure. I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. I can’t remember when (if ever) a film filled me with such profound existential dread.
yeah i tried to ask a few days ago but the captcha thing kept rejecting me, so i didn’t think it worked.
Got the wonderful opportunity to see three films from Telluride this weekend. “Le Havre” is a nicely fashioned and inconsistently entertaining sort of odd-ball comedy. I agree with you, Kris, on “A Dangerous Method” being just narrowly cinematic. Would have been more at home on a stage, but there were SOME interesting moments.
“We Need to Talk About Kevin” was, both wonderfully and unfortunately, the last film of my evening. I echo Guy’s adoration from Cannes, with an unparalleled in recent memory sensory experience, at first disorienting before sobering up just barely enough for the horror of it all to really sink in underneath your skin. Suffice it to say, I did not favor the two hours afterwords waiting on a dark street corner for my ride.