Cinejabber: Happy Easter, everyone

Apologies for going quiet on you like that — my March flu has returned with reinforcements, and I’ve been too groggy to get much of anything done. The Easter weekend couldn’t be more sympathetically timed.
Anyway, welcome back to Cinejabber, your weekend space to bandy about any random movie-related thoughts you may have on your mind.
Any of you planning to go to the movies over the holiday, or are you nesting at home with chocolate eggs and DVDs? With “Titanic 3D” casting its shadow over the multiplexes, the week’s new wide releases don’t look too tempting — though if you live in New York or LA, I urge you to hurry off to “Damsels in Distress,” which beguiled me in Venice, wound up on my 2011 Top 10, and stands comfortably as my favorite comedy of the last couple of years.
Meanwhile, I’m interested to hear if any of you — religiously inclined or otherwise — have any perennial Easter movies that complete the weekend for you. It’s not as commodified a sub-genre as the Christmas movie, but for some of us, hoary, overblown Biblical epics are as inextricably connected to the holiday as hot cross buns. And if you’re in a more highbrow mood and haven’t yet made the acquaintance of Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ” or, better yet, Pasolini’s “The Gospel According to St. Matthew,” this is the perfect time to do so.
I’ll be probably be rewatching the latter tomorrow, with a side dish of the immortal Peanuts special “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” plus an awful lot of hot honey and lemon. What are you guys getting up to?
For more views on movies, awards season and other pursuits, follow @GuyLodge on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
Since I’m back with my parents, Easter Parade usually gets a showing. Otherwise, and seeing that I can’t persuade any of my friends to join me to see Titanic 3D (my superfandom back in the day meaning that my level of enthusiasm tends to put other people of), I’m looking forward to North Sea Texas.
Just wondering, does anyone know when the sight and sound 2012 greatest films list will be released?
August, I hear.
Reply to comment…
lol accident. Thanks for the reply
Very blah weekend for me, moviewise. I will wait for American Reunion on dvd. I spent enough $$ on Titanic back in 97/98 (saw it 11 times in the theater … yes …… 11).
I am hopefully seeing Mirror Mirror on Monday, finally.
Recently bought a bunch of dvds cheap from blockbuster closing (5 for $7.50). One of those was 1994’s ‘Blue Sky’. Peculiar little movie that I liked a lot for some reason – Jessica Lange’s great performance being the obvious highlight.
No Easter movie ritual in particular.
holy crap! 8^O You saw Titanic 11 times!!! Wow that is an impressive level of masochism (LOL – j/k)
I definitely recommend Mirror, Mirror! Go into it with your expectations in check and just allow the film to take you in its deranged and playful grasp and you will leave (hopefully) completely satisfied.
Guy – I just watched Miss Bala on DVD the other night and I really enjoyed the hell out of that film. That single-take scene with the shoot-out on the street (where Laura was put into the dump truck) was so freaking intense! That was some Children of Men-style camera work that totally made the whole scene so much more palpable and crazy (yet so real.) I had wanted to see the film since you tweeted favorably (and later reviewed) the film back at Cannes – and it obviously showed up on your best of the year list last year, so I knew it was going to be good. Let’s just say I have a feeling that it is going to make an appearance on my favorite film list for THIS year.
My only complaint was that I didn’t like the ending title card that quoted how much the drug cartels make in a year and how many deaths are related and blah blah. I feel like the film does such a good job showing us a fictional account of a very real problem in Mexico that tacking on that little statistic at the end felt completely unnecessary. It was almost like they were trying to end it on a note that this was some type of “message movie” to appeal to the Foreign Language branch of the Academy – which didn’t end up working in their favor anyway. I just don’t like when movies tell us exactly what they want us to think – if the filmmakers do a good enough job showing us what their intent was, surely the audience can come to their own conclusion.
That was my only minor complaint with the film, but otherwise I thought it was an awesome movie that deserved a much bigger release than it got (it never played at a theater anywhere near me and was unceremoniously dumped on dvd just recently.) I would encourage anyone who hasn’t seen it yet to definitely check it out on Netflix or Redbox!
Have to say, Miss Bala also managed a re-configuring of my top 10 of last year. Such an intense and well-crafted film!
/Happy Pesach.
I’ll be praying for my LCD/LED edge-lit TV to convert itself into an OLED.
Guy, no seasonal recommendation for Mel Gibson’s “Passion of the Christ”? or as it ought to be titled, “Jesus Crucifixion Torture Porn” ;)
yikes, if that ever became a sub-genre of film I would definitely avoid at all costs.
Someday Mykill… someday
I wouldn’t recommend The Passion of the Christ, or any other film directed by Mel Gibson, in any season.
I usually watch The Last Temptation of Christ and The Ten Commandments (1956) on Easter weekend. I watched the former last night and I’ll probably kick back and watch the latter this evening.
Good call on The Gospel According to St. Matthew, though.
I really enjoyed Titanic 3D. Seeing it again on the big screen in all its glory cements Titanic’s well earned place in film history.
James Cameron truly is a filmmaker without peer. I’d say I wish he made more films more often but considering his other pursuits and how his films continue to advance the industry, I’m okay with “only” 7 films.
I don’t have any plans on watching Easter films this Easter. I don’t really have any to watch. During the week though I’m going to try and catch Lasse Hallstrom’s “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”, “In Darkness” and “Mirror Mirror”.
Also, I’m trying to catch up with some In Competition Cannes films from 2010 that I haven’t yet seen: “Outrage”, “A Screaming Man”, “My Joy” and “The Housemaid”. I’ll probably catch “Life, Above All” too and maybe “Tuesday, Before Christmas”.
Not much else going on. No big movie to see until The Kid With the Bike comes here in a few weeks.
Watching this documentary by Allan King, “Dying at Grace”, and just bawling my eyes out…definitely not easy to watch
Just watched The Lady Eve. Even though it gets pretty screwball, I’ll venture to say it’s more authentically romantic than Titanic.
The Lady Eve is probably the greatest romantic comedy ever made. Don’t see much reason to compare it with Titanic, though I suppose part of it is set on a ship.
Barbara Stanwyck was just the bee’s knees.
Yeah, the ship was the trigger. When they went out to the bow on the Southern Queen I thought of Titanic which is in theatres again. Then I started thinking about the comparison and why The Lady Eve doesn’t seem essentially false to me even though it’s pretty screwy.
Stanwyck was the bees knees, and she was especially lovely and charming in The Lady Eve.
Saw Titanic in 3D. 3D was nothing special (though not noticeably bad), but seeing it on the big screen again was fantastic. Those last 90 minutes are sheer brilliance and the first 90 aren’t bad either. It’s quite a bit funnier (in an intentional way) than I remembered and I dig how DiCaprio’s character held is own against those prude douchebags. The dinner scene is really great.
“held his own”
Owen Gleiberman sums up the hater culture that surrounds Titanic brilliantly.
[insidemovies.ew.com]