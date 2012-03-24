Cinejabber: Wedding bells

Okay, we haven’t done of these in a while — welcome (back) to Cinejabber, your weekend open thread to kick around whatever’s on your mind film-wise or otherwise, while we seek life beyond the movie theater.
This weekend, however, the biggest event in the In Contention family has nothing to do with the box-office blocks being predictably busted by “The Hunger Games,” the current industry hot topic of Variety going up for sale or, indeed, anything to do with the movies whatsoever. Today, I’m happy to remind you, a certain guy we all know and hopefully love, Kris Tapley, is getting married to his longtime partner and fiancée, April Smith. And I’m sure I speak for us all when I say I couldn’t be happier for them.
Not to get into speech mode or anything, but Kris has been an invaluable friend and colleague to me for over four years now, and it pains me that I can’t be in Los Angeles to share the most important day of his life with him. I had the pleasure of meeting April in London back in 2008, and know what a special and storied relationship she and Kris share; I was delighted to hear of their engagement the following year, and am thrilled it’s all coming together today.
This wedding has been a long time in the works — here’s hoping it’s everything they’ve planned and dreamed it to be, and just the first of many red-letter days in a long and blissful lifetime together. (Meanwhile, a honeymoon in Rome awaits.) Congratulations, Kris and April. I’m raising a glass to you as I type, and I expect our readers are doing the same.
Right, I’ll stop before things get too mawkish around here. The floor is yours.
Congratulations to you, Kris. I hope your wedding and honeymoon are all that you can possibly hope for
Congratulations to Kris and April!! I wish them a lifetime of happiness, laughter and MOVIES!
Congrats to them both!
Congrats Kris and April! I wish you both the best of luck and love :)
Congratulations Kris & April! I hope this is a very special day for both of you and a memory you can cherish forever.
Also Kris, You’ll have to tell me this when you return to work, but is “April, Come She Will” by Simon & Garfunkel on the playlist for the reception? If not, shame on you. :)
Congratulations to both of you!
Congratulations!
Yay. Congratulations, Kris, and best of luck to both you and April.
Sometime after the honeymoon perhaps a top 10 list of wedding movies would be in order.
What a lovely write-up for Kris, Guy. You said it all. Congrats to Kris and his bride. I, too, wish a lifetime of happiness.
Best wishes Kris and April for a long and happy future together… and may your first child be a masculine child :)
Freaking brilliant!
Also, congrats Kris!
This…
Congrats Kris and April! As a newlywed myself, I know how exciting this day can me. Enjoy the honeymoon!
Congratulations Kris! May the love you share with April be as awesome as the amazing work you turn out for us to read each year! :-D
I just drank a shit TON of alscohol – it wasn’t for you kirs but now fI’m gonna pretend it was LOL. CONGRATULASTIONS!!!!
LOL – wow, drunk commenting is never a good idea.
My sentiments remain the same however – Congratulations to Kris & April!
Congratulations.
Congratulations, April & Kris!
So now Kris has BOTH the job we all want and a fantastic wife?
Jesus.
To echo the thoughts of others, congrats Kris!
The Hunger Games had a $155 million opening weekend. Amazing, no?
Congrats to the happy couple. May your life together always feel like an adventure film with just the right amount and best elements of a romantic comedy.
The Raid was fantastic. Well choreographed, and hyperviolent gunplay not seen since Woo. Bravo.
Congrats to Kris
Ah, unexpected. Thank you, Guy. A lovely note. Thanks also to everyone for the comments here. Couldn’t have asked for a better day.
Better late than never.. Best wishes Kris and April!!!
Congratulations, Kris and April, and have a wonderful honeymoon.
Congratulations to Kris and April. Richly deserved, I’m sure.